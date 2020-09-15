Apple Watch SE is finally official: here is Apple’s low cost smartwatch!

During this afternoon’s keynote, immediately after the presentation of the new Apple Watch 6, the Cupertino giant unveiled the “low cost” model of the line. Is called Apple Watch SE and is based on the S5 processor of last year’s generation, but includes many of the features that will also arrive on the 2020 top-of-the-range model.

In fact, the case sizes 40 and 44mm, as well as the new Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop and Leather Link straps, as well as the numerous colors that will be added to the Cassic ones.

To these are added the fall detection and new Watch Faces, as well as sleep monitoring that will debut with the new watchOS 7, which will be available soon. Also present is the compass and the always-on altimeter, which also makes up the Apple Watch 6 data sheet providing accurate and real-time information during journeys on foot and trekking sessions.

As we said above, it is based on the proprietary S5 processor, which makes it up to twice as fast as the Series 3 (which will still be available on the market anyway) for purchase. In the slide shown at the end of the presentation the functions related to heart health are not mentioned like the ECG and above all the measurement of oxygen saturation, which will probably remain exclusive to Series 6. Obviously, this is a fully swimproof smartwatch, therefore also water resistant.

Apple Watch SE, as well as SE, will arrive in stores as early as this Friday, priced at $ 279 for the GPS variant, but the LTE variant will also be available.

The rumors that emerged in the past few hours on Apple Watch SE have been confirmed practically in full.