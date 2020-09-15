Tech News

Apple Watch SE is finally official: here is Apple’s low cost smartwatch!

By Brian Adam
0
8
Apple Watch SE is finally official: here is Apple's low cost smartwatch!
Apple Watch Se Is Finally Official: Here Is Apple's Low

Must Read

iphone

iPhone 12 does not show up during Apple Time Flies, when is the announcement?

Brian Adam - 0
Apple's "Time Flies" event just ended, which kept a lot of tech enthusiasts from all over the world glued to their screens. There...
Read more
Tech News

Apple Watch SE is finally official: here is Apple’s low cost smartwatch!

Brian Adam - 0
During this afternoon's keynote, immediately after the presentation of the new Apple Watch 6, the Cupertino giant unveiled the "low cost" model of the...
Read more
Game Reviews

eFootball PES 2021 Review: winning team does not change

Brian Adam - 0
Konami changes the tradition of soccer games by presenting the new chapter as a standalone update sold at a lower price.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0kXVAC45Ow For a virtual football...
Read more
Game Reviews

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, análisis. Una historia de otro nivel

Brian Adam - 0
Analizamos el nuevo juego de Vanillaware, un título que combina partes de aventura enfocadas en la narrativa junto con combates minimalistas pero efectivos. A través...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple Watch SE is finally official: here is Apple's low cost smartwatch!

During this afternoon’s keynote, immediately after the presentation of the new Apple Watch 6, the Cupertino giant unveiled the “low cost” model of the line. Is called Apple Watch SE and is based on the S5 processor of last year’s generation, but includes many of the features that will also arrive on the 2020 top-of-the-range model.

In fact, the case sizes 40 and 44mm, as well as the new Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop and Leather Link straps, as well as the numerous colors that will be added to the Cassic ones.

To these are added the fall detection and new Watch Faces, as well as sleep monitoring that will debut with the new watchOS 7, which will be available soon. Also present is the compass and the always-on altimeter, which also makes up the Apple Watch 6 data sheet providing accurate and real-time information during journeys on foot and trekking sessions.

As we said above, it is based on the proprietary S5 processor, which makes it up to twice as fast as the Series 3 (which will still be available on the market anyway) for purchase. In the slide shown at the end of the presentation the functions related to heart health are not mentioned like the ECG and above all the measurement of oxygen saturation, which will probably remain exclusive to Series 6. Obviously, this is a fully swimproof smartwatch, therefore also water resistant.

Apple Watch SE, as well as SE, will arrive in stores as early as this Friday, priced at $ 279 for the GPS variant, but the LTE variant will also be available.

The rumors that emerged in the past few hours on Apple Watch SE have been confirmed practically in full.

Related Articles

iphone

iPhone 12 does not show up during Apple Time Flies, when is the announcement?

Brian Adam - 0
Apple's "Time Flies" event just ended, which kept a lot of tech enthusiasts from all over the world glued to their screens. There...
Read more
Game Reviews

eFootball PES 2021 Review: winning team does not change

Brian Adam - 0
Konami changes the tradition of soccer games by presenting the new chapter as a standalone update sold at a lower price.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0kXVAC45Ow For a virtual football...
Read more
Game Reviews

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, análisis. Una historia de otro nivel

Brian Adam - 0
Analizamos el nuevo juego de Vanillaware, un título que combina partes de aventura enfocadas en la narrativa junto con combates minimalistas pero efectivos. A través...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©