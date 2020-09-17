Apple Watch Series 6 and SE arrive: Apple’s smartwatches evolve

Apple Watch has been for some years now one of the flagship products of the bitten apple company. The smartwatch has largely taken the place of the iPhone in the list of the most profitable devices, which is also shown by the financial reports. On the other hand, just take a tour of the main Italian cities to feel the success of Apple Watch firsthand: more and more people of all ages have it on their wrists, and the reports of those who have discovered are also increasing. to suffer from various heart diseases thanks to the ECG and the detection of the heartbeat. The latter aspect was also highlighted by Tim Cook in a video shown at the beginning of the keynote, and for this reason Apple has decided to further focus on the Health options, expanding them with the new Apple Watch Series 6, to which a second model is added this year: Apple Watch SE, which marks the entry of the Cupertino giant into the mid-range of the wearable.

Apple Watch Series 6: oxygen saturation arrives

In our analysis we cannot fail to start with the new Apple Watch Series 6, which takes the place of the Series 5 in the Apple list and becomes not only more colorful thanks to the new exclusive straps and cases (which include the blue and PRODUCT RED options), but even more useful for one’s well-being and health.

The dimensions of the boxes remain unchanged: Apple confirms the 40mm and 44mm introduced last year, which will allow users to use all straps in their possession. Change the screen but not in terms of diagonal, let’s talk about brightness: Retina panel is 2.5 times brighter than Series 5, especially when not operating at 60Hz. Apple claims this improvement will be most visible when viewing the time in direct sunlight or in very bright environments.

In always-on mode it will now also be possible to consult the notification center and control center through the complications, without having to reactivate the screen (thanks to watchOS 7). The Always-On Altimeter also arrives, which will be particularly useful during trekking sessions: this system will provide real-time altitude for the whole day, based on a barometric altimeter and GPS.

However, it is undeniable that the most important novelty is represented by new app for measuring blood oxygen, a parameter that unfortunately we have known during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but which is also a very important indicator of cardiovascular health.

Through the new application, which uses the dedicated sensor, Apple Watch 6 will be able to monitor oxygen saturation.

At the hardware level, this system uses four groups of red, green and infrared LEDs that are added to those already present on the underside of the case, which measure the reflected light of the blood. These data are then processed by an algorithm that measures the percentage of oxygenation. The measurements can take place while stationary, but the smartwatch will also take them during periods of inactivity, for example during sleep.

Returning to the design, Apple has expanded the customization options for both the cases and straps. Noteworthy is the new Loop only which features one piece (soft silicone or braided wire) that features no clasp or buckle.

Apple Watch SE: the Apple smartwatch becomes “low cost”

The indiscretion had been in the air for some time and was confirmed during the September keynote. Even the Apple Watch becomes “SE” and incorporates the same philosophy of the iPhone SE.

We are facing a diametrically different smartwatch than Apple Watch 6, as it does not include many of the functions (mainly related to health and well-being) seen in the top-of-the-range model.

Apple Watch SE, which of course will ship with watchOS 7 pre-installed like its big brother, is based on the System in Package S5, the generation prior to the 6 featured in Series 5, which powered last year’s Apple Watch. As a screen we find a Retina panel of the same size as the new entry 2020: 30% larger than the Series 3, which will still remain available on the market as a low-end model.

The electrocardiogram and oxygen saturation are missing. Instead we find the sensor for heart rate measurement and sleep monitoring, as well as the fall detection, the emergency SOS and the Noise application.

For fitness it is always on altimeter present, the compass and the application of training that allows you to track the movements of many disciplines. The stores will arrive 40 and 44mm variants, both GPS Only and Cellular, in many colors. Apple has explicitly stated that with Apple Watch SE it wants to put its smartwatch on the wrists of even more people – even thinking about the little ones, who will now be able to configure Apple Watch SE on mom and dad’s iPhones. Will the apple succeed in its intent?