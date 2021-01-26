Apple Watch Series 7 would monitor blood glucose level

- Advertisement -

From the moment of its conception the Apple watch started rolling down a road mainly connected to the Health. Those of Cupertino In these years they have made an effort to provide the smart watch with features that allow it in many cases to be a great guardian of the health of those who use it. In this sense, different sources confirm that the company of the bitten apple is working to bring blood glucose control to the next Apple Watch Series 7, using a non-invasive optical sensor.

Being able to measure glucose levels in the blood is vital to be able to have certain conditions under control, mainly the diabetes. Normally glucose measurement requires a test with a Blood drop or using a continuous glucose meter (CGM).

The ability to control any increase or decrease in blood glucose can allow the patient to act accordingly, for example by changing the type of diet or contacting the doctor in case of more serious problems.

At the end of the measurement session, a screen will appear showing the estimated blood sugar level, plus the option to view a detailed graph and share your reading with a family member or doctor. In case of high or low glucose levels, the application can also display specific notifications