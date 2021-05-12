Apple: “We have rejected 1 million new apps in 2020”

Apple is in the middle of the lawsuit of the year . The battle with Epic Games exposes so many interesting details that we would otherwise never find out. Almost every day that there is a session, we discover something new. This time, however, the news comes from Apple itself, which writes on its blog that it has rejected nearly 1 million new apps from the App Store in 2020. The same goes for updates: almost 1 million updates of existing apps were not allowed to be posted by the tech company. According to Apple, it also stopped $ 1.5 billion in suspicious transactions.
Apple App Store
These are all gigantic amounts, which show that many rogue or ill-considered apps are offered at Apple. It is not the case that Apple just blocks the applications, it also advises to make changes and then try again. For example, if an app is not yet finished or does not function properly, Apple is inclined not to put it in its App Store and to keep the quality of the App Store high.
However, it is by no means always about apps made by well-meaning developers. It is also common for apps to be rejected simply because they are malicious. For example, there are secretly other functions than indicated, or there is spam and other forms of deception. Apple rejects these apps to ensure that iPhone and iPad users maintain confidence in the App Store because it contains checked and approved apps.
Fraudulent apps
In 2020, there were as many as 48,000 such malicious apps that were newly offered but never made it to the App Store , in addition to 95,000 apps that are fraudulent because, after Apple’s approval, they turned into apps that could spread or gamble pornography. things Apple doesn’t approve for its App Store.
This may sound like Apple is very sympathetic, but at the same time it is currently diametrically opposed to Epic Games in a lawsuit about the enormous amounts it charges companies to be allowed to be in that App Store at all. Last year, thirty percent of the revenues had to be paid to Apple, whether it was for the purchase of the app or purchases within the app. When Epic Games then decided to come up with its own payment system, Apple took Epic’s popular game Fortnite from the App Store, resulting in the current lawsuit. It is therefore logical that Apple is just now with a message about its control and security on the App Store.