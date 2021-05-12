Apple: “We have rejected 1 million new apps in 2020”

Apple is in the middle of the lawsuit of the year . The battle with Epic Games exposes so many interesting details that we would otherwise never find out. Almost every day that there is a session, we discover something new. This time, however, the news comes from Apple itself, which writes on its blog that it has rejected nearly 1 million new apps from the App Store in 2020. The same goes for updates: almost 1 million updates of existing apps were not allowed to be posted by the tech company. According to Apple, it also stopped $ 1.5 billion in suspicious transactions.

Apple App Store These are all gigantic amounts, which show that many rogue or ill-considered apps are offered at Apple. It is not the case that Apple just blocks the applications, it also advises to make changes and then try again. For example, if an app is not yet finished or does not function properly, Apple is inclined not to put it in its App Store and to keep the quality of the App Store high. However, it is by no means always about apps made by well-meaning developers. It is also common for apps to be rejected simply because they are malicious. For example, there are secretly other functions than indicated, or there is spam and other forms of deception. Apple rejects these apps to ensure that iPhone and iPad users maintain confidence in the App Store because it contains checked and approved apps.