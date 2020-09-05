Tech News

Apple will build the largest wind turbines in the world in Denmark

By Brian Adam
There Cupertino company stated that by 2030 it will reach the important “carbon neutrality” milestone, that is, it will have completely eliminated its CO2 emissions and each of its products will have zero impact on the environment. The next step is the construction of two record wind turbines in Denmark.

In order to make possible the “vision “with clean energy“Of the company headed by Tim Cook, a lot of work will still be needed, but according to what has been recently stated by spokespeople Apple, a next big step will take place near the town of Esbjerg where the construction of the wind farm is planned.

The large plant will occupy over 4 thousand square meters: equipped with wind turbines 200m high it will produce enough energy to power a town of around 20,000 homes. Most of the energy production will go to Apple Data Center in Viborg, the core of the telematic and streaming services that the company offers (such as AppStore, Apple Music, iMessage and Siri) in Europe. The surplus energy will then be fed into the Danish electricity grid, virtually lowering the bill costs for citizens.

To combat climate change, urgent action and a global partnership are needed, and the Viborg Data Center is proof that we can overcome this generational challenge“, he has declared Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “Investments in the field of sustainable sources lead to incredible innovations, which in addition to clean energy offer interesting job opportunities to companies and local communities. This is one area in which we must be at the forefront, for the sake of the environment and future generations“.

The race to “carbon neutrality“Started in 2015 is already well underway: all the offices of the Cupertino company in the world are already zero emissions, but with this new commitment every Apple product sold will zero impact by 2030.

Still remaining on the environmental theme, ozone pollution detected at low altitudes has recently been discussed and, if climate change continues in this direction, hurricanes will be increasingly on the agenda.

