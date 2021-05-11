apple will come with 8 inch foldable iphone in 2023

15 to 20 million units

Apple would expect 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones shipped in 2023. That’s significant: market researcher Counterpoint recently predicted that the number of foldable phones shipped by the end of 2022 will total 18 million. In 2020, that number was still 2.8 million, according to the researcher. The first popular foldable phone was Samsung ‘s Galaxy Fold , which appeared in early 2019.

Kuo expects Apple to bet big on the foldable iPhone, and predicts that Apple will become ‘the big winner’ of the foldable segment. “We predict that foldable devices will replace the boundaries between smartphones, tablets and laptops in the future. With its ecosystem and device design benefits, Apple will be the biggest winner of the new foldable design trend,” said Kuo.

According to Kuo, Apple would bet on touchscreen technology ‘silver nanowire’. That technique is already used in Apple’s HomePod speakers, but would be suitable for screens with multiple folds.