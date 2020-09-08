Apple will hold a launch event soon, maybe without iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6 coming?

After the first rumors appeared today and also reported by MacRumors colleagues regarding the presentation of some new devices, which were talking about an event for the next 28 September, Apple itself thought about it. officially announce when the 2020 appointment will be in which we will see all the Apple branded products coming soon.

The date released by Apple is that of 15 September 2020 at 7 pm Italian, when directly from the Apple Park located in Cupertino, the Tim Cook company will present all its devices for the end of 2020 and for 2021. The event promises to be made via streaming due to COVID-19 that continues to cause unease all over the world: precisely because of the pandemic, in fact, the same Apple keynote will take place later than in previous years.

Nonetheless, there is no lack of hype for the many products that could be presented: there are rumors of four new iPhone 12 models 5.4 and 6.1 inches respectively for the basic versions and 6.1 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max; we have already treated all the rumors regarding the top of the Apple range and collected them in a single specific article. However, the latest rumors seem to be going in a different direction.

Indeed, the presence ofiPad Air 2020 with a similar design to the iPad Pro and edge-to-edge display; of two new versions of the Apple Watch, in particular a 6 Series model and a cheaper one that will replace the Series 3 still on sale, and which therefore will come to the fore, believing some leakers who are convinced of a launch after September; and finally, we will probably also see the much noisy pair of over-ear headphones and a smaller HomePod speaker, built to compete with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. As for the Macs with ARM processor, however, perhaps only some information on their development will arrive.

In any case, according to some reporters such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the event could only be reserved for smartwatches, the new iPad and to the various operating systems iOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 7 and macOS Big Sur due to possible delays in the production of some components of the iPhone 12. Despite this, mark the Apple keynote for the date of September 15 on the calendars and do not miss , as it promises to be an event not to be missed.