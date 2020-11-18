Apple will install slimmer batteries in future iPhone 13s, why?

The launch of the new iPhone 12 this year has brought us the bad surprise that, unlike previous generations, the autonomy data of all the models have been affected by a problem that has to do with 5G. Although in cases like those of the iPhone 12 Mini, it must also be attributed to the presence of a battery that has more or less half the capacity of a standard one in Android.

That is why the new phones have received much criticism in this section and, in view of the new information, nothing seems to indicate that it will not happen in the same way next year. And it is that the future iPhone 13 (as the leakers call them) will have new batteries that the Cupertinos have been exploring as of late with the aim of gaining space inside the terminal.

Smaller, and just as capable?

This is what the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals in one of his latest reports, which Apple will mount 13 smaller batteries in future iPhones thanks to the use of new technology called “soft plate”, and it has the benefit of occupying much less space within the terminal. In this way, thinner smartphones can be built without affecting their autonomy compared to previous devices.

BROOKS KRAFT AFP

That is why those of Cupertino are currently investing in stocks of this type of components to face 2021 with sufficient guarantees to meet the deadlines required by iPhones and arrive at stores on time, in September, and not as has happened this year where the new generation has landed in stores with between one and two months delay.

Another advantage of this “soft plate” technology for iPhone 13 batteries is that they reduce costs compared to other components. This is because have fewer inner layers, making it easier to match the capacity of a larger pile in a much more compact space. Unfortunately, this decision by Apple could benefit the design of future terminals but not their autonomy. If such news is confirmed, Tim Cook’s would only have the chance to retouch other components, such as the 5G chip, to try to make their new devices offer autonomy at the level of models such as the iPhone XS and 11 of 2018 and 2019 , respectively.

