Apple will introduce warning on iPhones that have installed a non-original camera

Apparently Apple in its new update of iOS 14.4 brings a warning that shows when an aftermarket camera has been installed on iPhones, according to a report by MacRumors.

This message will be displayed every time you restart your smartphone. This as a way to guide you and make you see that the component they used to repair your camera is not authorized by the Cupertino company, so it is likely to cause you problems.

The warning will be displayed both on the lock screen, notification area, as well as on the “About” screen in the Settings menu. Specifically what the message says is that “it can not be verified that this iPhone has an original Apple camera.”

The warning will appear every time the iPhone is restarted

Will this message remain fixed on my mobile screen? No, you can delete it, however every time you restart the phone it will appear again.

So far, Apple has not confirmed this information. However, strong rumors indicate that it is likely to be activated after installing iOS 14.4. After all, the company also sends notifications when they install aftermarket displays on their computers.

In addition to this, weeks ago we commented that about a video where the disassembly made to iPhone 12 to replace a camera is observed. In this experiment the device rejected the power button and some of its functions such as zoom, panorama and portrait did not respond.

For now, it only remains to wait to verify this information. Well, apparently the iOS 14.4 update is not completely ready. However, Apple’s actions show that it wants its users to use authorized service centers when their device hardware fails.

And you, have you presented failures with the hardware of your iPhone? Have you taken it to an authorized Apple store or used an external agent?

.