Apple will present its iPhone 12 also later, do you know when?

Already in the first weeks of confinement, when it became clear that this pandemic was going on for a long time, it was clear that Apple would have to modify the release calendars of its new iPhone 12 that it has been presenting and selling throughout the month of September: keynote during the first ten days and premiere in the penultimate week.

However, the analysts’ information has always taken for granted that, while smartphones would be the major victims of the delay due to the pandemic, the presentation event would remain intact, for that of continuing to give a certain air of tranquility to the situation. As a sample of the new normal in which we must live with the virus.

Nothing on day 7 or 8

Those analysts, experts and leakers of the Apple world came to set the dates of the virtual keynote for the 7th and 8th of this month, but it is finally clear that it will not happen. Apple always uses Tuesdays for these tasks and, in addition, takes its time to make it official. That, not to mention that when they are held with the public, a more than reasonable period is necessary to send all the invitations. As if that were not enough, in this edition there will not be “la cla” applauding everything that is said about the Steve Jobs Theater, which does not mean that those from Cupertino want to create hype around their products a couple of weeks before. At least.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone / Apple Watch event.

– Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

Be that as it may, the picture is beginning to clear up and almost everyone who handles first-hand information from Tim Cook, They are about to ensure that the presentation keynote will take place on September 22, Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. local (San Francisco), that is, 7pm. Here in Spain. That will be the moment when we will really know how many iPhone 12 will reach the market, if they will be 5G, if they will have a sensor for AR tasks, the famous LiDAR, and even, if it is true that the box will no longer include the charger. , nor the Earpods, the classic cable headphones of a lifetime.

But don’t think that only the iPhone 12 will appear in that virtual keynote. The amount of products that many predict includes the new generation of Apple Watch, the Series 6, iPad Air renewed with shapes inspired by the Pro models, the famous Airtags, which are those stickers that adhere to any object to know where we have left them, and of course the premiere of iOS 14, which this week we should have received it on our devices and that very presumably, too, it will go a few weeks off the calendar.