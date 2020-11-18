Apple will reduce its App Store commission rate

Apple announces a reduction from 30% to 15% of the commission rate you receive from your app store. However, this announcement does not apply to everyone, it is aimed at developers whose annual sales have a record of less than 1 million dollars in all their apps.

The new program for App Store Small Business – small businesses in the application store – will be able to enjoy this benefit granted by the apple company. A percentage that represents half of the fee charged by Apple for entering apps in its app store.

Also, those in Cupertino have said that the “vast majority of iOS application developers” are eligible. Although, the company did not specify which of its 28 million app creators are eligible.

Similarly, he did not comment on how this measure would affect his income. Something that causes a bit of curiosity, after all, the App Store is one of Apple’s most lucrative services. Even CNBC registered in 2019, revenues of approximately 50 billion dollars for the company store on the block.

When does the new App Store Small Business Program go into effect?

The new App Store Small Business program goes into effect on January 1 of next year. How will the developers become part of the project? They must make a request to Apple. And the requirements? So far the Cupertino company has not been totally clear about the requirements. However, it is expected that in the next few days he will tell us a little more about the process and other requirements.

What it has made clear is that it will take into account the income obtained by the developer companies so far, to determine whether or not they qualify for the benefit. Apple notes that if in 2021, one of the manufacturers exceeds the limit of one million dollars set, it will automatically be out of the program and “will be subject to the standard cut of 30 percent.

In short, developers should not exceed the set amount, not this, not the following year, and if the project is extended, we assume that the coming years either. What happens if a company that has exceeded a million dollars reduces its sales? It will again be able to qualify for the program.

One way to support “small business owners”

For Cook, this move is a way to “help small business owners,” adding that they represent “the backbone of the global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world.”

The Apple CEO says the purpose of the program is to support developers to take their chances with new ideas and continue to create applications that “enrich people’s lives.” However, in a statement for The Verge, indicates that there are several reasons why he promotes this program, although he did not specify which ones.

Support for small businesses or a way to curb monopoly charges? It is a question that arises from Cook’s statement and the fact that he stated that “there are more reasons” that support the company’s new project.

Let’s remember that Apple is involved in an investigation process for monopolistic practices. It is likely that this movement is partly due to this, a way to slow down the advance of this process.

.