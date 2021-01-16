Apple will remove the Touch Bar from its MacBook Pros for this reason

- Advertisement -

Apple is working on two new MacBook Pro models that will feature significant design changes. All these rumors come from a reliable source, by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note to investors that was obtained by the MacRumors web portal.

With flat edges, no Touch Bar included and with MagSafe flip

According to Kuo, Apple is developing two new 14 and 16-inch models. The new MacBook Pros will feature a plan border designor, which Kuo describes as “similar to the iPhone 12”, no curves like current models. It will be the Most significant design update for the MacBook Pro in the last five years.

There will be no OLED Touch Bar included, with Apple instead of reverting to physical function keys. Kuo says that the design of the MagSafe charging connector will be restoredAlthough it is not very clear what that means since Apple has moved to USB-C. Updated MacBook Pro Models will have additional ports, and says that most people won’t need to buy dongles to supplement the ports available on new machines. Since 2016, Apple’s MacBook Pro models have been limited to USB-C ports with no other ports available.

Macbook Pro with Touch Bar Manzana

All new MacBook Pro models will feature Apple’s new Silicon chips, and there will be no options with Intel processors . The two new models are equipped with screens of approximately 14 and 16 inches, respectively.

. The two new models are equipped with screens of approximately 14 and 16 inches, respectively. In terms of case design, the new models leave the curved design of the upper and lower parts of the existing models and adopt a flat-edge form factor design similar to the iPhone 12.

MacBook Pro models will use the same heat pipe design used by current MacBook Pro model 16-inch, which Kuo says is much better than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air because it will allow for more computing power.

They will be launched in the third quarter with high demand

Kuo says we can expect to see the new MacBook Pro models launched in Q3 2021. Due to the renewed design and the strong demand for replacement from its users. Additionally, total MacBook shipments are expected to grow significantly between 25 and 30 percent year-over-year, to 20 million units.

