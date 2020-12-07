Apple will replace your iPhone 11 if the screen has problems with the touch

Apple has announced a new repair program for the iPhone 11. Some iPhone 11 may experience problems where the screen stops responding to keystrokes. As reported by Apple, this problem affects a small percentage of iPhone 11 models, which were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. The company says the problem is related to a failure in the display module, which should be replaced to get the phone working properly again. The replacement program is exclusive to the regular iPhone 11 model and does not apply to the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Users can check on Apple’s support website if their iPhone 11 is eligible for the replacement program using its serial number. If your iPhone is eligible for the program, you must contact Apple to take it to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple will replace the affected iPhone 11 for free. The repair program covers affected iPhone 11 models for two years after the first sale of the unit. Apple may decline this free technical support for devices showing physical damage.