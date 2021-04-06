Apple will update iOS so you can choose Siri’s voice, do you know why?

- Advertisement -

The update 14.5 of iOS is going to be little less than “the mother of all updates” because we have been talking about it for months, about everything it is going to bring (very important) and that it begins to have a short time before the WWDC 2021, which begins to be held on June 7, all the lights are taken by IOS 15 and its innovations. So those from Cupertino must be working hard to bring us all that they say is going to improve and that has another of its main guest stars on Siri. Or should we say another? Especially if we take into account that as of this update is distributed, we will stop thinking of Apple’s intelligence as a purely female entity, and will be able to adopt other accents and genres. Two new voices on the way So, Apple has made public, through one of the latest beta versions of iOS 14.5, that Siri will no longer be a woman and the user will be able to choose between two other different voices. Among them those of a man. Thus, those of Cupertino open the fan to get rid of any type of label that could fall on them for having had, for practically a decade, a woman’s voice as the only one available within the virtual assistant. From the company they have stated that “we are excited to present two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they configure their device.” In the statement, they also point out that “this is one continuation of the commitment of […] Apple with diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in. “These new voices, as noted in the press release, are currently only available within the English language so everyone else will have to wait to see if they include them at the time of the release of the update (or later). These types of processes are not usually automatic and simultaneous for all territories so, in the In the case of Spanish, we would have to wait a few more weeks. This iOS update 14.5 will arrive practically at the end of the second quarter of 2021, that is, just before the summer, at the end of June, in which it seems that it will be the last important one. of this version of the operating system.