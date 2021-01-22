Apple working on the first VR headset: more powerful chip than M1 and very high price?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Apple is also at work in the field of augmented reality and virtual reality, although not much is said about it on the net. The latest Bloomberg report, however, wanted to disclose some further details on the first prototypes developed in Cupertino, talking about a possible launch of the first Apple VR headset in 2022.

As written by the US newspaper, the most interesting indiscretion told them by “people familiar with the matter” concerns the removal of the space that virtual reality headsets leave specifically for those who wear glasses. This choice, however, has a very particular twist: Apple would understand equip the viewer with prescription lenses tailored to the needs of visually impaired users.

In addition, the same tipster have reported that the current prototype of the Mela headset will have a fabric on the outside to reduce weight, but also a fan to cool the internal processors defined “better than Apple Silicon M1 processors“. There would also be integrated hand tracking and the ability to type on a virtual keyboard through a customized operating system.

Finally, there is no shortage of rumors regarding the supplied display, defined “by the much higher resolution than existing VR products”, and also the final price “much higher than rival products”, including Valve Index which currently costs around 1000 Euros. Consequently, we could speak in all respects of a fairly niche high-end device, which however could reveal some tricks up its sleeve to make it definitively better than other viewers on the market. In any case, we urge all readers to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

The Cupertino giant recently filed a patent on the new Face ID with heat mapping; or again, the folding displays of the Apple would be officially in the test phase for the first foldable iPhone to be launched worldwide.