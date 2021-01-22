Apple works on a MacBook Pro with an SD card reader

- Advertisement -

According to news outlet Bloomberg, Apple would be working on new computers laptops. Apparently the Cupertino company wants to bring back the SD card reader that it removed from the MacBook Pros in 2016.

Back then, the apple company indicated that it decided to delete this reader, because the slot was uncomfortable and unsightly. Now, after five years, he intends to bring it back. We assume that you have found a better place for it in the computer case.

Another component that Cupertino’s supposedly want to bring back is the Magsafe cargo port. A power connector that remains magnetically attached to the computer and easily detaches when pulled. One way to ensure that your computer is not damaged if you trip over the charging cable.

Similarly, the company gets rid of the TouchBar feature. The small touch screen located in the upper right part of the keyboard of a MacBook Pro that adapts to what we are doing.

Apple is also working on a lighter MacBook Air

The apple company not only works on a MacBook Pro, everything points to it also developing a thinner and lighter MacBook Air. This model, like the Pro, would include MagSafe technology for the charging system.

It also includes a revamped version of the Apple Silicon system on a chip. Even if the rumors are true, Apple’s new laptops would come with a powerful 32-core CPU, which would greatly outperform all Intel equipment.

So if you are one of those who has been waiting for a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with M1, this could be your chance. Both teams could see the light of day in mid-2021 or in the first quarter of 2022. You just have to be patient and wait a little longer.

