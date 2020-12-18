Apple works on a new M series with up to 32 performance cores

- Advertisement -

As is well known, Apple presented its silicon chip, the M1, to us at the “One More Thing”. A revolutionary processor adapted to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. So far, most of the feedback regarding its potency and performance has been positive.

However, a new rumor notes that Apple would be working on two lines of M-series silicon chips and that they could be called M1X and M2. Devices that could reach up to 32 cores in performance and graphics processing.

Mark Gurman indicates that the chips could come with 8, 12 and up to 16 high-performance CPUs for laptops. It also adds that they would be developing Central Processing Units with up to 32 cores for “medium-size” Mac Pro.

Apple’s new M series will arrive in mid-2021

Gurman says there is an 89 percent chance that Apple’s new M lines will launch in the middle of next year. In the same report, it states that the Cupertino company not only works on CPUs, but on 16- and 32-core Graphic Processing Units (GPU). It is worth noting that the new chips are thinking for iMac and workstations.

As for workstations, Apple has been rumored to be developing powerful 64- and 128-core chips for graphics processing. These would be available in late 2021 or early 2022.

If this rumor is true, Apple could surpass the graphics cards of nVIDIA or AMD. Even leave them behind. Something that may well happen, remember that the M1 outperformed NVIDIA and AMD in graphics performance tests.

Undoubtedly, the new M chips under development could be those devices that further enhance the performance of the Cupertino company’s computers. Even cause Apple to gain more ground in this market where it does not take up much space. You’ll make it?

