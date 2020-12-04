Apple works on a patent that resembles the Vantablack painting

Apple does not have many variations in the colors of its MacBook, which is why it is working on a patent that will allow you to get a new color, matte black. To achieve that desired finish, the company tries to recreate the Vantablack painting, but “using other methods.”

Previously, Apple came to present us with a black MacBook, but since it migrated to an aluminum chassis it has been difficult for them to take it back.

So far, the apple company has not been able to find a process that achieves that matte color. Beyond the dark gray that has been achieved with the aluminum anodization process.

Apple patents design number 20200383224 to achieve matte black

Everything indicates that Apple bases its work on the Vantablack paint, discovered by the British company Surrey NanoSystems and patented by Anish Kapoor. Reason why the tech giant can’t use it.

However, the company could reverse engineer the components of that paint and recreate its operation through other methods.

“Vantablack is made of microscopic carbon nanotubes that can trap and absorb more than 99.97% of the visible light that hits it, making the finish appear so dark that it is completely invisible to the human eye,” he says. Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski.

What is the solution proposed by Apple?

The Cupertino company notes that they want to achieve “a black so black” that it absorbs almost 100% light. His technique combines the anodizing process with the engraving and injection of black particles into the pores of the metallic material, to achieve the desired effect.

According to Apple, this color would make the human eye unable to see the shape of the MacBook. In that sense, it is reminiscent of the “black hole painted with Vantablack material”, which looked like a large “black dot on the ground”. Do you think Apple will be able to develop this patent?

.