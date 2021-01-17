- Advertisement -

Apple is working to launch a redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon chips, two new Mac Pro models and a cheaper display in 2021. The redesigned iMac is reminiscent of the Pro Display XDR, we have learned, with thinner bezels and no metal chin. sources told Bloomberg. The redesign, the company’s first since 2012, is also said to see the iMac move away from a curved back to a flatter rear section.

Apple works on a redesigned iMac and two Mac Pro

Sources said the iMac update will be Apple’s biggest visual redesign in 2021. There are reportedly two versions of the iMac in development, codenamed J456 and J457. Both will replace the current 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac devices. Both will use a new generation of Apple Silicon processors that will also appear in the MacBook Pro 2021 lineup. Apple’s first Silicon processor for Mac, the M1, debuted in 2020.

Rumors in 2020 suggested that the company was working on a new iMac design with “iPad Pro design language” and “Pro Display with bezels.” An iOS 14 icon that apparently represents an updated iMac was also discovered in 2020.

Apple released new iMac models in 2020, but those kept the same design as in the 2012 line years.

New Mac Pro models and a cheaper Apple screen

Along with the iMac, Apple is also working on a couple of new Mac Pro models. The first one would look identical to the current version that launched in 2019 and could still use Intel processors. The second variant, equipped with an Apple Silicon chip, could be about half the size and feature a design that “could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube.”

In November 2020, a report claimed that Apple was working on a redesigned and smaller Mac Pro device. Although its processor type was not clear. A month later, another report claimed that Apple was developing much faster proprietary processors for its professional desktops and laptops, including a new Mac Pro.