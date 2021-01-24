Apple would be working on the third generation of AirPods

- Advertisement -

This year we expect many novelties in terms of products from Manzana. Of course, and beyond a new iPhone, the arrival of new ones is expected Macs and iPads. However, that is not the only thing the Cupertino company would be working on. Apparently, the Silicon Valley giant will launch the third generation of AirPods that would arrive with a renewed design and new hardware.

The third generation of AirPods would arrive in 2021

Apple would be working on the third generation of its wireless headphones. The new AirPods will bring some changes, within them they are expected to have a new design for the first time since they were launched in 2016.

Regarding the launch and the price of the AirPods 3, it is expected that, since it does not have active noise cancellation, its value will be around $ 199. Finally, as for when we can meet this new generation of wireless headphones, it is rumored that Apple would launch them by mid-2021.