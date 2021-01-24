Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple would be working on the third generation of AirPods

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iosmac.es Airpods 3 Apple 02.jpg
Iosmac.es Airpods 3 Apple 02.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

This year we expect many novelties in terms of products from Manzana. Of course, and beyond a new iPhone, the arrival of new ones is expected Macs and iPads. However, that is not the only thing the Cupertino company would be working on. Apparently, the Silicon Valley giant will launch the third generation of AirPods that would arrive with a renewed design and new hardware.

The third generation of AirPods would arrive in 2021

Apple would be working on the third generation of its wireless headphones. The new AirPods will bring some changes, within them they are expected to have a new design for the first time since they were launched in 2016.

Regarding the launch and the price of the AirPods 3, it is expected that, since it does not have active noise cancellation, its value will be around $ 199. Finally, as for when we can meet this new generation of wireless headphones, it is rumored that Apple would launch them by mid-2021.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Online piracy and streaming: Mediaset wins in court vs. Dailymotion

Brian Adam - 0
Mediaset week ends with two major court victories regarding copyright protection. In fact, the Biscione won the lawsuit filed against Dailymotion a few...
Read more
Tech News

Realme launches its Watch S: know the characteristics and price of the smartwatch

Brian Adam - 0
The brand Realme It has been released in Peru and has launched its most recent realme 7, realme 7 Pro and realme 7i,...
Read more
Tech News

Do you know how Egyptian mummies were created? Let’s try to find out

Brian Adam - 0
Many of the ancient civilizations are known for their amazing abilities to mummify bodies. Certainly, among these the Egyptians, a company that has...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©