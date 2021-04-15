Apple’s $ 200 Million Fund Will Eliminate Tons Of …

- Advertisement -

Manzana today announced a carbon removal initiative, the first of its kind, called the Restoration Fund.

Cupertino does its part to help the planet

The Restore Fund, launched with Conservation International and Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs, aims to remove at least 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year.

That would amount to taking more than 200,000 vehicles off the road.

“Nature provides some of the best tools to remove carbon from the atmosphere”Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said in a statement Thursday.

“Forests, wetlands and grasslands extract carbon from the atmosphere and store it permanently in their soils, roots and branches. By creating a fund that generates both real and measurable financial returns and carbon impacts, we aim to drive broader change in the future, encouraging investment in carbon removal around the world. Our hope is that others share the same goals and contribute their resources to support and protect critical ecosystems. “

Here’s how Apple’s overall green initiatives will fit in, according to a press release released Thursday:

This effort is part of Apple’s broader goal of becoming carbon neutral across its entire value chain by 2030. While the company will directly eliminate 75 percent of emissions from its supply chain and products by 2030, the fund will help to address the remaining 25 percent of the emissions generated by the company. Trees absorb carbon as they grow, and research estimates that tropical forests contain more carbon than humanity has emitted in the past 30 years from burning coal, oil and natural gas, despite ongoing deforestation. The partnership aims to unlock the potential of this natural solution by scaling in a way that makes it attractive to businesses. To ensure that the carbon stored in forests is accurately quantified and permanently blocked from the atmosphere, the Restoration Fund will use robust international standards developed by recognized organizations such as Verra, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the UN Climate Convention. And it will prioritize investments in exploited forests that enhance biodiversity through the creation of buffer zones and nature reserves.

As with the Apple Advanced Manufacturing Fund, more announcements about the project can be expected in the future.