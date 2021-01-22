Apple’s augmented reality glasses are very close to being launched on the market

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Augmented reality is slowly making its way into the main devices on the market. Above all, the Smartphone is one of those with the greatest potential, and there we have the example of ARCore on Android or Apple’s ARKit. Even the presentation of the new Microsoft Hololens a few days ago anticipates a tough fight between the main manufacturers to offer the best augmented reality platform. And Apple would be one of those companies focused on the manufacture of this type of device. It is not the first time we have heard about glasses of this type, now these rumors are confirmed with new information about the date on which these glasses would be released.

Already at the time Tim cook He assured that in the future a large part of the population around the world will have augmented reality experiences on a daily basis, so much so that they hope that having devices of this type, such as glasses, is as important as carrying the iPhone.

Augmented reality glasses could be presented in 2022

Now a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple’s first virtual reality headset will cost more than $ 900 and could have a faster processor than Apple’s Mac M1s. According to him, the headset will be a “mostly virtual reality device” displaying “an all-encompassing 3D digital environment for playing games, watching video and communicating.” The headset’s augmented reality functionality will be “more limited.”

Apple augmented reality glasses Manzana

In the report, Gurman said that Apple “has planned to launch the product” as early as 2022. The handset is reportedly in the “advanced prototype” stage and has not been finalized, which means that it could still be scrapped by Apple in case of not being convinced to launch it on the market.

Its price will not be economical

According to Gurman, he says that Apple headphones “They will be much more expensive than those of their rivals”, which currently range between $ 300 and $ 900. That means Apple’s own headphones will be significantly more than this, maybe more than $ 1,000.

On chips, Gurman writes:

Apple aims to include some of its most advanced and powerful chips in the headphones along with displays that are higher resolution than those in existing virtual reality products. Some of the chips tested in the device outperform Apple’s M1 Mac processors. The company has also designed the headphones with a fan, something the company often tries to avoid in mobile products, he says.

A size according to the products of your competitors

According to reports Apple has reduced the size of the headphones, bringing the screens closer to a user’s face to compensate for the additional weight added by the fan, as well as the addition of a system to insert custom prescription lenses into the headphones for people who need to wear glasses.

Some headphone prototypes are the size of an Oculus Rift, including a external chamber for AA. Apple is also testing hand tracking and even virtual typing to enter text. Finally, Gurman points out that if Apple goes ahead with a virtual reality headset, it would pave the way for augmented reality glasses, a more conventional product than everyday use.

>