Apple's M1 chip outperforms nVIDIA and AMD in graphics performance

By Brian Adam
We recently published an article pointing to Apple’s newest processor, the M1, as a powerful chip with a “significantly more advanced microarchitecture,” which dramatically improves inter-process communication.

Even in the new MacBook and Mac Mini computers, its technology doubles in performance and power to its predecessor, the Intel x86. Feature that predicts that we are facing the most powerful processor of the lot.

Now, when we refer to the M1 and its Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), we find a chip that incorporates eight cores, a capacity that allows it to more efficiently run games and applications that involve high graphic performance.

According to this premise, the silicon processor has been subjected to test of performance. To do this, they have used the GFXBench application.

M1 chip test results

The M1 chip underwent a performance test, basically to measure the capacity of the equipment where it is implemented. It should be noted that GFXBench is used to measure “long-term performance, graphics rendering quality, and power consumption”.

Based on this, a comparative table between these devices is presented below.

Performance test to Apple's M1 chip
Performance test to Apple’s M1 chip

The test shows a higher M1. In the case of Manhattan – the thermal paste base that contributes to improving the conductivity between the processor and the heat sink – it allows executing 274.5 frames per second. In a similar way it happens with the levels of Aztec Ruins, both in normal and high values.

Performance test to Apple's M1 chip
Performance test to Apple’s M1 chip

In this second comparison table, the M1 is also superior. It marks a texturing of 71,149 MTexels per second, that is, compared to the other two models, it can give an image better appearance and more efficiently.

After these results, it could be determined that the M1 chip outperforms NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560 in graphics performance.

