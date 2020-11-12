A detailed analysis from AnandTech says that Apple’s M1 chip can credibly claim that it is the fastest laptop CPU in the world. Apple made the announcement during yesterday’s Mac event.

While the article raises a couple of criticisms of Apple’s presentation, it says that a comparison of the trajectories of the A-series and Intel chips tells a very clear story: Apple has long been on its way to outperforming the manufacturer. of PC chips, and now it has.

Apple’s M1 chip the fastest according to a review

A criticism relates to what it says AnandTech they are Apple’s “random” benchmarks.

Apple’s comparison of random performance points should be criticized. However, the 10W metering point at which Apple claims 2.5 times performance makes some sense. Since this is the nominal TDP of the chips used in the Intel-based MacBook Air. Again, it is thanks to the energy-efficient features that Apple has been able to achieve in the mobile space that the M1 is promised to show such huge gains; it certainly matches our data from the A14 chip.

In other words, we don’t know if the nice curves Apple drew to compare the performance of the M1 and Intel chips are accurate across the entire range. Since the company chose isolated points that probably presented the best case, but even here the site believes they are at least broadly representative.

Another is the fact that Apple did not specify the comparator for its GPU claims.

Apple’s performance and energy efficiency claims here really lack context, as we have no idea what their point of comparison is. I will not attempt to theorize here as there are too many variables at play and we do not know enough details.

But these are relatively minor objections in an analysis that concludes that the facts are in Apple’s favor. Even when comparing the less powerful A14 chip with Intel PC chips in a variety of benchmarks.

The performance figures of the A14 are relatively mind-boggling. If you were to post this data with the A14 label hidden, one might guess that the data points came from some other x86 SKU from AMD or Intel. The fact that the A14 currently competes with the best high-performance designs that x86 vendors have on the market today is simply an astonishing feat. Even in SPECfp, which is even more dominated by memory-heavy workloads, the A14 not only keeps up, but generally outperforms the Intel CPU design most of the time. AMD wouldn’t look good either if it weren’t for the recently released Zen3 design. In the overall SPEC2006 chart, the A14 is performing absolutely fantastic, leading absolute performance only below AMD’s recent Ryzen 5000 series. The fact that Apple can achieve this with a total device power consumption of 5W, including the SoC, DRAM and regulators, compared to the package power figures of + 21W (1185G7) and 49W (5950X), without DRAM nor regulation, it is absolutely important puff.

While some have criticized the GeekBench scores as a means of comparing the performance of mobile devices and PCs, the article says such criticisms are not justified.

There has been a lot of criticism about the more common reference suites, such as GeekBench, but frankly I have found these concerns or arguments to be quite unfounded. The only factual differences between workloads in SPEC and workloads in GB5 is that the latter has fewer outliers that require a lot of memory, which means that it is more of a CPU benchmark, while SPEC has more tendency towards CPU + DRAM. The fact that Apple does well on both workloads is evidence that they have an extremely well balanced microarchitecture and that Apple Silicon will be able to scale to “desktop workloads” in terms of performance without much trouble.

It supports Apple’s claim to have outperformed Intel, even without the Mac-specific M1 chip.