MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

Apple’s MagSafe connector leaves marks on iPhone 12 cases

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple's MagSafe connector leaves marks on iPhone 12 cases
Apple's Magsafe Connector Leaves Marks On Iphone 12 Cases

Must Read

iphone

Apple’s MagSafe connector leaves marks on iPhone 12 cases

Brian Adam - 0
MagSafe is a brand that Apple had kept around for years and that it launched for the first time associated with its laptops, back...
Read more
Facebook

Facebook Couples: how to create a profile and what data will you have to give

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook Couples is already in Spain after having undergone one of the most exhaustive surveillance processes in recent years. In the end, its first...
Read more
Entertainment

Pluto TV: what can we see on the new free streaming platform?

Brian Adam - 0
Pluto TV has started its official journey in Spain after a small presentation event that has put face and eyes apart from the offer...
Read more
Latest news

The beta of the full Tesla autopilot begins to reach some users

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk has been announcing for some time that the full driving of all his vehicles is about to fall. At first, he stated...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MagSafe is a brand that Apple had kept around for years and that it launched for the first time associated with its laptops, back in January 2006. It is about a type of secure connector, which was attached to the computer thanks to a series of magnets and that prevented a tug on the charging cable, breaking both the connector and the port of the MacBook.

Now, 14 years after that premiere, those from Cupertino have decided to bring it to their entire iPhone 12 universe to allow us a safer wireless charging, which is not so fast, and is jerk-proof since, as in the case of computers, the idea is that the surface that the phone touches adheres to it to avoid that, by a silly blow, the adapter does not charge our smartphone.

So much magnet, so much magnet …

The new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro arrived in stores last Friday, October 23 and the first users have begun to test all the accessories that landed with the phones, so it has been possible to see how the MagSafe connector works and … . It must be said that some users have complained of problems in how this wireless charger treats some cases officers of the Cupertino.

MagSafe connector markings on an iPhone 12 case. MacRumors

As you can see just above, MagSafe charger leaves seemingly persistent fingerprints on the surface of a silicone case official Apple, with just a few hours of use. That means that, as time passes, that damage will be amplified. And that’s not counting that in the case of leather cases that brand could be even lower. It is surprising to see how in just three days, a magnetic connector like this causes such obvious damage.

It is obvious that the need to fit the connector to the phone through magnets is the main cause of this problem, the pressure of which causes the wireless connector to rub the surface of the case more than necessary. Undoubtedly, we are facing yet another evidence that brand quality controls sometimes forget to test things with some care. Showing how this MagSafe works on the glass surface of the iPhone 12 is fine, but a few simple field tests with its official accessories would have served to, at least, warn future customers of how bad the wireless charging combination is. Apple and official case.

Related Articles

Facebook

Facebook Couples: how to create a profile and what data will you have to give

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook Couples is already in Spain after having undergone one of the most exhaustive surveillance processes in recent years. In the end, its first...
Read more
Entertainment

Pluto TV: what can we see on the new free streaming platform?

Brian Adam - 0
Pluto TV has started its official journey in Spain after a small presentation event that has put face and eyes apart from the offer...
Read more
Latest news

The beta of the full Tesla autopilot begins to reach some users

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk has been announcing for some time that the full driving of all his vehicles is about to fall. At first, he stated...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©