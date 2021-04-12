web
Apple's Next Great Product: Evolution of Apple TV with …

apple tv y homepod.jpg
apple tv y homepod.jpg

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Apple is sure what it wants to launch in a couple of years. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in a new report has said that those in Cupertino are working on a smart home product. It is the next evolution of the Apple TV that it will have as additions a smart speaker (HomePod) and an integrated camera.

The main features would be those of an existing Apple TV, access to various apps, video streaming, and smart speaker features. The attractiveness would be complemented by a camera for home security and also a kind of FaceTime to communicate.

A revolutionary product now for the home, an Apple TV with integrated speaker (HomePod) and camera (FaceTime)

Unfortunately for many users who want to see this product, Gurman indicates that the device is in an early phase of development. Therefore, the product we imagine to have it may never be released as a final consumer product (something similar to the AirPower but without having prototypes).

Most impressive of all, since Apple announced that the original HomePod was being discontinued, several rumors have emerged about the next great device on the apple dedicated to the home. This also adds up over time against Apple, as there has not been an Apple TV update since it migrated to 4K.

Adding a HomePod as a speaker and a camera for home security and communication with other users would be nice. What would be interesting is that the Apple TV had Siri always listening to us instead of pressing the button on the Siri Remote.

Again, the competition is against Apple

There are already some products similar to what is rumored today. From Amazon’s Roku Streambar and Fire TV Cube, Apple would have to analyze what it wants to offer its users. More than anything, avoid falling into the HomePod error, as I described in this review post on the reason for the failure of this product.

