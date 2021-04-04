web
Apple’s next iMac could have a much more screen …

When the launch of a new device approaches, rumors always arise about it, from what the design will be like to what hardware it would incorporate. That is why according to the latest leaks from l0vetodream the next iMac that Manzana Launching in 2021, it will feature an even larger screen than the current iMac lineup.

An iMac with a screen larger than 27 inches

Apple currently sells iMacs in two sizes: 21.5 and 27 inches. According to the renowned leaker l0vetodream, this year the Cupertino company could launch an iMac with a screen that would exceed 27 inches.

Through a post on Twitter l0vetodream suggested that the high-end iMac model will increase the screen size, surpassing the current 27-inch. It should be noted that this size is the largest so far marketed by Apple, with the exception of the Apple Cinema Display which was sold in a 30-inch size and the 32-inch Pro Display XDR.

On the other hand, another of the rumors that surround the next Apple devices, is that the size of 21.5 inches would become 24 inches. Following this line of leaks, it is not unreasonable to think that the 27-inch model will be between 30 or 32 inches.

However, the change in display size is not the only rumor. Apple is also expected to completely redesign the next iMac by taking the 2018 iPad Pro aesthetic, with smaller bezels and flatter sides; in this way talking about a size similar to the current iMac.

Lastly, when it comes to launch date, Apple’s new iMac line is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. Of course, all the rumors further indicate that the new iMac will include a next-generation Apple Silicon chip. .

