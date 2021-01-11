Apply the effect of CyperPunk 2077 to your photos with Expose

- Advertisement -

Effects and filters for images have been the order of the day for a long time. In addition, the mechanisms to apply them have been becoming easier and easier, to the point that at the moment only a couple of touches are enough. However, trends are emerging and over time users begin to look for how to achieve the new effects. An example of this is the aesthetic of CyberPunk 2077 that shows photos with glitch effects and here we will show you how to achieve it.

To do this, we will take advantage of the functions offered by Expose, an image editor for Android that has the perfect filters to achieve the effect of the popular game.

Make your photos look like CyberPunk 2077

The applications to edit photos these days, generally work the same and it is due to the way in which the processes have been facilitated. Although we can find alternatives that give us more freedom to personalize the result, in general, the process is summarized in choosing a photo and selecting the effect we want. In the case of Expose, the application shows dozens of filters where we must carry out the steps we mentioned before.

It should also be noted that the application is free and to obtain it, you will only have to follow the link at the end of this article.

To give your photos the CyberPunk 2077 aesthetic, the first thing you will have to do is run the app and select a photo from the gallery or take it immediately. Then, you will go to the filter selection process where you will see a section called CyberPunk with available filters. The image processing is done through the GPU, so in the end the photo ends up being transformed into a small video with a glitch effect.

If you want to get this style of image in your photos, do not hesitate to try Expose with its 23 completely free effects, which give a futuristic air to your photos.

To prove it, follow this link.

