Apps: How to know when it will cost us more to put the heating?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As you will know, the price of electricity goes up and down, it is something that our bills suffer every year. During the months of the year its price can go down or up depending on various factors. The price is now divided into two parts: a fixed part that must be phased out yes or yes and over which we have no type of control and a variable part. In this variable part, the price of electricity varies according to the time of day and all prices for the day are defined the day before. This directly affects the consumer.

The cost of electricity moves from one value to another, increasing in the hours when people consume electricity the most and decreasing in the parts of the day when the least use is made of electricity in homes and businesses.

That is why there are different apps that tell us in real time the cost of electrical energy that we consume at home or at work and that will also automatically notify us of the times when light is cheaper, so that saving is a little easier for us. One of those applications is “Price of Light” for Android and iOS smartphones.

When does electricity cost more?

Its interface and way of use are very simple. You will only have to open the app, there will appear an extensive list divided by hours that covers the whole day, and next to the price in euros of kilowatts per hour.

To understand it in a simple way, the color code in the bar on the left next to each hour is the key, since in red it marks what time electricity consumption is most expensive, and in green what time it is cheapest . In this way you can plan a consumption plan and know when it is better to plug in the stove or heater for the bathroom, and when it is better to wait to turn on the air conditioning, kitchen and washing machine at the same time.

If you slide the screen to the right, a complete list of consumer prices for the next day will appear. There we can choose the time window and the number of notifications that we want to receive and the application will notify us of the rates that best suit our schedule.