Apps to make video calls with the Magi

After a whole year waiting, the smallest of the house will be visited again tomorrow by Their Majesties the Magi of the East, which will arrive loaded with gifts and illusion. This year, due to COVID-19, parades and parades will have restrictions in most of the towns, so some children may not see them live.

With these applications and web pages the little ones will have a direct line to speak with the Magi of the East.

On such a special day, no child should miss the opportunity to see the Kings up close. Even if they have not written a letter to their Majesties, they still have time to do so thanks to the apps we recommended.

Once the letter is sent, today we are going to tell you apps and web pages from which to make video calls with Their Majesties to surprise the little ones and make the wait shorter. Here we recommend some of the best.

-Reyes Magos TV: It is a web page and a classic application from which to make a video call with Their Majesties. It works in desktop browsers (Chrome, Safari, Opera or Firefox) and it also has applications for Android and iOS. Simply press the “I want to speak to my Wise King” button and select which King is your favorite to speak to him directly.

-Reyes Magos – Family Video Calls (iOS): It is a free application that allows children to speak in real time with one of the Magi. In this case, the child will call the user’s phone directly and by means of a voice distortion, this will take the role of the King. The child will be able to see His Majesty on his screen and he will imitate facial expressions thanks to the TrueDepth technology present in iPhone phones from X.

-Video call with the Three Kings (iOS and Android): This application allows you to make a video call with the Magi and record it so that the children have a pleasant memory forever.

-Video Calls of the Three Wise Men – Christmas Messages (Android): With this free application it is possible to receive video calls from the Three Wise Men who will ask about the gifts they want and wish the little ones the best for the year. This application also allows you to record the call so that the little ones can keep the memory.

