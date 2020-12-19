Apps to talk by video call with Santa Claus this Christmas

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Santa Claus, Santa Claus, Old Man Pascuero or San Nicolás are some of the names by which this friendly character is known who every year, with his emblematic white beard, red suit and flying reindeer, travels around the world delivering gifts to people of all ages, but especially children. Since 2020 is such an “atypical” year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the little ones in the house will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap to ask for their gifts and will have to do so virtually.

Through virtual visits, children and adults can talk and share moments with Santa Claus this Christmas

Thanks to technology, communication between children and Saint Nicholas will also be fluid this Christmas. Today we present a series of options to make a virtual visit to Santa Claus, leave him a pre-recorded message or make a live video call. Don’t miss out on these options to connect with Santa in 2020 while respecting social distancing:

-JingleRing: is a website where you can ask Santa for a virtual visit through a message or a video call. Pre-recorded videos cost $ 19.95, while if you want to have a conversation with Santa and his wife, you will have to pay a little more. Up to four people can connect, and calls can be personalized by language, ethnicity, and beliefs. It is necessary to make a reservation in advance.

-PNP – North Pole: is a mobile application available for download on mobiles with iOS and Android operating systems. With it you can create an interactive video where Saint Nicholas makes mention of a child and sends him a message to wish him Merry Christmas in a very endearing way.

-Santa the Experience: is a website designed to live a 12-minute experience with Santa in real time, through a video call. It includes a live virtual chat and also a tour of the entire North Pole where you will see the house of the old Easter boy, his toy factory, the reindeer barn and much more. All guided one of his elves. You have to reserve a day to be able to make the trip through the Internet.

-Santa Ed Tylor: Ed Tylor is a famous American television character known for representing Santa Claus. For this Christmas, it is possible to have a meeting with him through a video call or ask him to send a personalized message. The cheapest option starts at $ 75.

-Hire Santa Claus: This company sent Santa Claus to parties and company or family events, but due to the pandemic this year it allows organizing video calls or receiving pre-recorded messages at a cost starting at $ 39.

-Santaland At Home: In Macy’s department stores every year Santa Claus welcomed the little ones, but in 2020 he will do so online through «Santaland At Home», a space where a free meeting with Santa Claus is offered to children from all over the world with the opportunity to even take a selfie with him.

-Santa Cameo: Cameo is a site that allows celebrities, stars of entertainment and sports, to send a personalized greeting to their fans by paying a certain amount. However, on these dates it also has the participation of several types of Santa who can greet the little ones in the house. The fee to pay depends on the Santa chosen, and ranges from $ 25 to $ 75 for a video with a personalized greeting. Hurry because once the video is ordered, it takes a week to arrive.

.