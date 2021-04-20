AppWatch, an app to discover which app is showing ads on your computer

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Advertising and advertisements are elements that we have had to deal with on the internet for many years. Today, they represent one of the main sources of financing for those who create content on the internet, web pages and apps. However, it is well known how they damage the user experience of any system and therefore we will show you how to discover the app that is launching ads on your computer.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of an application called AppWatch that is responsible for monitoring this activity.

What app is launching ads on my computer?

Everything is laughter and fun in the use of our smartphones, until in a moment an ad is displayed. This is invasive and hinders the user experience considering that they can appear at any time. If you need to read a message quickly, an ad may pop up right when you unlock the device. The worst thing about this case is that we do not know where these ads come from or which application is responsible for displaying them.

If you want to discover the app that launches ads on your Android, you must use AppWatch. This application is an application activity monitor and in that sense, it is capable of detecting when any one throws ads. It should also be noted that the application is completely free.

The process of discovering the app that is launching ads is fairly straightforward and begins by installing the app. After completing this step, run it to start its monitoring activity. Now, all you have to do is wait for an advertisement to be displayed on the device. At that moment, go to the application and you will be able to see in the event log which is the application that activated them.

In this way, you can discover the source app of the ads and get rid of it immediately.

To get AppWatch, follow this link.

.