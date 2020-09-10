CommunityLatest news

Arab League rejects UAE-Israel deal

By Brian Adam





Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Arab League foreign ministers' video statement rejects draft Palestinian resolution (photo, file)

Cairo: The Arab League has rejected a draft resolution submitted by Palestine condemning the agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

According to the International News Agency, in a video conference of the Arab foreign ministers, a draft resolution was submitted by the Palestinian leadership condemning the agreement between the UAE and Israel, which could not be agreed upon. However, the Arab countries and the Palestinian leadership The resolution later agreed to emphasize the 2002 Arab Peace Accords and a two-state solution.

According to the news agency, some Arab countries tried to include a clause in the resolution recognizing the agreement reached to normalize relations between the UAE and Israel, but the names of these Arab countries could not be revealed.

Also read: US President nominated for Nobel Prize for Israel-UAE deal

It should be noted that the formal signing ceremony of the US-mediated agreement between the UAE and Israel last month will take place in the United States next week. Prior to the ceremony, Palestine wanted to pass a resolution condemning the agreement with the Arab League, which failed to materialize.

