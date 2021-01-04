Arath de la Torre is the new conductor of “Hoy”: set design and song released 2021

- Advertisement -

With Arath of the Tower As the new conductor, “Chenchi”, a new song and set design, the Televisa morning “Hoy” began its 2021 stage. The production of Andrea Rodriguez, sister of the late Magda Rodríguez, started this Monday, January 4, with the leadership of Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Paul Stanley and Raúl Araiza.

Arath of the Tower he joined as the new presenter and was received with great fanfare on the forum.

“I want to deeply thank two people, the first Magda Rodríguez, who was inviting me continuously, I know that she promoted a lot because I was here, and Alejandro Benítez and Andrea Rodríguez, the audience … it is a beloved program, they have done wonderful things” , De la Torre said, moved to join the show.

Besides Arath, “Life is Today” by Horacio Palencia attracted attention as the new song of the show. The lyrics were interpreted by Andrea Escalona and part of the cast.

“We are premiere”Galilea said at the beginning of the program, which marks a new stage, although it is known that it was supervised and approved by Magda Rodríguez, before her surprise death on November 1.

The 2021 stage of “Today” promises, in addition to the new scenography, more dynamic sections and live reports from the street.

It was striking that a large part of the cast remains at this stage, with the exception of Jorge the “Burro” Van Rankin, who had already sporadic appearances since 2019.

“A very important part is the cleanliness that we gave to our house; It is not a hundred percent change in the scenery, but there are certain variants. We made as a garden in the back, which will function as a breakfast nook. We disappeared the entire part of the library and turned it into a kind of patio, somewhat greener, with a large window that opens ”, Andrea Rodríguez told TV Notes.

“We also reconditioned the kitchen so that the drivers can talk there; We did this because in the pandemic, people have changed their habits and made the home the main space for Mexicans, ”he added.

According to Andrea Rodríguez, the new song on “Hoy” is no coincidence, as it is inspired by Magda Rodríguez.

This is how the new song on “Hoy” sounds.

“The lyrics say that we must forget about the pains, that we must live life in the moment, that we must be happy all the time, because we do not know what our end will be.”

In the new stage of the program, changes of look are also offered to viewers, with an interactive way to request them, through a QR code that appears on the screen.

Arath de la Torre went through difficult times with COVID-19

“I had Covid. Fortunately I was asymptomatic … The first thing I felt when they told me was fear of dying, the first thing I thought is ‘what will happen to me’. Because we don’t know how he is going to react ”, said the actor about his contagion.

Although the cases that do not present severe symptoms but rather subtle discomforts derived from the infection, such as extreme fatigue and loss of smell and taste, suggest that the severity and course of the disease are controlled, the actor admitted to being very concerned. .

“I was only tired and lost my sense of smell for three days, fortunately I left quickly, I did a study and they came out negative ”, said the actor who is also a comedy unit program Simon says.

De la Torre explained that to be completely sure of having defeated the virus, a subsequent test was carried out again, which was negative, so he continued his professional life without problems.

A few weeks ago it was learned that Arath’s brother, also an actor Ulises de la Torre was diagnosed with the same disease, however, it was Arath who in an interview with Jordi Rosado made it clear that he does not have a relationship with his brother close or close, which is why he would not have found out about his health condition, however, the actor who rose to fame with the telenovela DreamersHe assured that for his brother he will always have love, even if their characters are not compatible.

Who the actor does keep close to him is the comedian Eduardo España, who also revealed his COVID-19 infection a few days ago, and to whom he expressed the best wishes for a speedy recovery.

