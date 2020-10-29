Tech NewsApps

ARCore: la realidad aumentada de Google llega a POCO X3 NFC, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G9 Plus y más

By Brian Adam
ARCore: la realidad aumentada de Google llega a POCO X3 NFC, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G9 Plus y más
Arcore: La Realidad Aumentada De Google Llega A Poco X3

ARCore: la realidad aumentada de Google llega a POCO X3 NFC, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G9 Plus y más

La tecnología ARCore de Google que ofrece la mejor experiencia de realidad aumentada en Android continúa expandiéndose a más modelos. Si la...
ARCore: la realidad aumentada de Google llega a POCO X3 NFC, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G9 Plus y más

La tecnología ARCore de Google que ofrece la mejor experiencia de realidad aumentada en Android continúa expandiéndose a más modelos. Si la semana pasada veíamos cómo llegaba a 17 modelos ahora le toca el turno a 12 dispositivos más.

La compatibilidad con ARCore es muy importante para poder disfrutar de la realidad aumentada de Google Maps Live View, los animales 3D de la búsqueda de Google o una experiencia más inmersiva en juegos de realidad aumentada como Pokémon Go.

ARCore para 12 nuevos móviles

En esta nueva horneada, Google ha certificado la compatibilidad con ARCore en dispositivos como Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Motorola moto g⁹ plus. La lista completa de los nuevos dispositivos compatibles con la realidad aumentada de Google es la siguiente:

  • Fujitsu F52A
  • LG K92
  • Motorola moto g⁹ plus
  • Oppo A72 5G
  • Oppo F17 Pro
  • Sharp AQUOS sense4
  • Sharp AQUOS sense4 basic
  • Sharp AQUOS sense4 lite
  • Umx(Ultimate Mobile Experience) U3AR
  • Xiaomi POCO X3
  • Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Lista completa de dispositivos compatibles

En la actualidad, más de 300 dispositivos son compatibles con la realidad aumentada de Google. Si quieres saber si tu dispositivo móvil es compatible lo más fácil es ver si puedes instalar la aplicación ARCore en él. A continuación os dejo con la lista completa de dispositivos compatibles con ARCore:

Fabricante Modelo Anotaciones
Asus ROG Phone
Asus ROG Phone II
Asus ROG Phone III Supports Depth API
Asus Zenfone 6
Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro
Asus Zenfone AR
Asus Zenfone ARES
Fujitsu Arrows 5G Supports Depth API
Fujitsu F52A
General Mobile GM 9 Plus
Google Nexus 5X Requires Android 8.0 or later
Not currently included in the CSV provided by the Google Play Console
Google Nexus 6P Requires Android 8.0 or later
Google Pixel
Google Pixel XL
Google Pixel 2 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 2 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 3 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 3 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 3a Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 3a XL Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 4 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 4 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 4a Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 4a 5G Supports Depth API
Google Pixel 5 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
HMD Global Nokia 6 (2018) Also known as Nokia 6.1
HMD Global Nokia 6.1 Plus
HMD Global Nokia 6.2 Requires Android 10.0 or later
HMD Global Nokia 7 Plus
HMD Global Nokia 7.1
HMD Global Nokia 7.2 Requires Android 10.0 or later
HMD Global Nokia 8 Requires Android 8.0 or later
HMD Global Nokia 8 Sirocco
HMD Global Nokia 8.1
HMD Global Nokia 8.3 5G
Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Huawei Honor View 10 Lite
Huawei Honor V20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Huawei Mate 20 Lite Supports Depth API
Huawei Mate 20 Supports Depth API
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Supports Depth API
Huawei Mate 20 X Supports Depth API
Huawei Nova 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Huawei Nova 3i Supports Depth API
Huawei Nova 4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Huawei P20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Huawei P20 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Huawei P30 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Huawei P30 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS
Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS
Huawei Y9 2019
Infinix Mobile Note 6
Infinix Mobile Note 7
Infinix Mobile Zero 8
Kyocera Torque G04
LG G6 Requires Android 8.0 or later
LG G7 Fit
LG G7 One
LG G7 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG G8 ThinQ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
LG G8S ThinQ
LG G8X ThinQ Supports Depth API
LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD
LG K61
LG K71
LG K92 Supports Depth API
LG Q6 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
LG Q70
LG Q8
LG Q92 Supports Depth API
LG style2 ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG style3
LG Stylo 5
LG Stylo 6
LG V30 Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG V30+ Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG V30+ JOJO Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG LG Signature Edition 2017 Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG V35 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
Supports Depth API
LG LG Signature Edition 2018 ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG V40 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
LG V50 ThinQ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
LG V50S ThinQ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
LG LG Signature Edition 2019 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
LG V60 ThinQ 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
LG VELVET 5G Supports Depth API
LG WING 5G Supports Depth API
Motorola moto g⁵ˢ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁶ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁶ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁷
Motorola moto g⁷ play
Motorola moto g⁷ plus
Motorola moto g⁷ power
Motorola moto g⁷ play
Motorola moto g⁸ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁸ play Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁸ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁸ power Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁸ power lite Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g⁹ play
Motorola moto g⁹ plus
Motorola moto g power Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola moto g stylus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola motorola edge
Motorola motorola edge plus Supports Depth API
Motorola motorola one
Motorola motorola one 5G
Motorola motorola one action
Motorola motorola one fusion+
Motorola motorola one hyper Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Motorola motorola one macro
Motorola motorola one power
Motorola motorola one vision
Motorola motorola one zoom
Motorola moto x⁴ Requires Android 8.0 or later
Motorola moto z² force Requires Android 8.0 or later
Motorola moto z³
Motorola moto z³ play
Motorola moto z⁴
OnePlus OnePlus 3T Requires Android 8.0 or later
OnePlus OnePlus 5
OnePlus OnePlus 5T
OnePlus OnePlus 6 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 6T Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 7T Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 7T Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 8 Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus 8 Pro Supports Depth API
OnePlus OnePlus Nord Supports Depth API
Oppo A52
Oppo A72
Oppo A72 5G
Oppo A92
Oppo A92s
Oppo F11 Pro
Oppo F15
Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo Find X2 Supports Depth API
Oppo Find X2 Pro Supports Depth API
Oppo K3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Oppo K5 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Oppo R17 Pro
Oppo Reno
Oppo Reno2 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Oppo Reno2 F
Oppo Reno2 Z Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Oppo Reno3
Oppo Reno3 5G Supports Depth API
Oppo Reno3 A
Oppo Reno3 Pro
Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno4 4G
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Oppo Reno A Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Oppo Reno Z
realme 5
realme 5 Pro
realme 6
realme 6 Pro
realme 7
realme 7i
realme 7 Pro
realme Narzo 20 Pro
realme Q
realme X
realme X Lite
realme XT
realme X2
realme X2 Pro
realme X3 Super Zoom
realme X7 Pro 5G
realme X50 Pro
realme X50t 5G
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p
Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Requires Android 9.0 or later
Samsung Galaxy A8
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A20
Samsung Galaxy A20s
Samsung Galaxy A20e
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A50 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Samsung Galaxy A50s Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A60
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A70s Requires Android 10 or later
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A80 Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) SM-J530 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p
Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro SM-J530 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) SM-J730 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro SM-J730 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Note9 Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Samsung Galaxy S8 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S9 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S9 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10e Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10e Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S20 Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Supports Depth API
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Supports Depth API
Sharp AQUOS R3
Sharp AQUOS R5G
Sharp AQUOS sense3
Sharp AQUOS sense3 basic
Sharp AQUOS sense3 plus
Sharp AQUOS sense4
Sharp AQUOS sense4 basic
Sharp AQUOS sense4 lite
Sharp AQUOS zero2
Sharp AQUOS zero5G basic
Sharp AQUOS zero5G basic DX
Sharp S7
Sony Xperia XZ Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Sony Xperia XZ1 Requires Android 8.0 or later
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later
Sony Xperia XZ2 Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
Supports Depth API
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
Supports Depth API
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
Supports Depth API
Sony Xperia XZ3 Supports Depth API
Sony Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition
Sony Xperia 1 II Supports Depth API
Sony Xperia 5 Supports Depth API
Tecno Camon 12 Pro
Tecno Camon 16 Premier
Tecno Camon 16 Pro
Tecno Phantom 9
Umx(Ultimate Mobile Experience) U3AR Device without Front Camera, doesn’t support ARCore Front Camera
Vivo Nex 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Vivo Nex 3 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Vivo NEX S
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition
Vivo iQOO 3 4G
Vivo iQOO 3 5G
Vivo V17
Vivo X23
Vivo X50
Vivo X50 Pro
Vivo X50e 5G
Wiko View 3 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1920×1440, 1280×960, 480p
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Supports Depth API
Xiaomi POCO X2
Xiaomi POCO X3
Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC
Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G version only
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Zebra TC52 WLAN Touch Computer
Zebra TC57 WWAN Touch Computer
Zebra TC72 WLAN Touch Computer
Zebra TC77 WWAN Touch Computer
ARCore de Google

ARCore de Google

  • Desarrollador: Google LLC
  • Descárgalo en: Google Play
  • Precio: Gratis
  • Categoría: Herramientas

Vía | AP
Más información | ARCore

