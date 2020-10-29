ARCore: la realidad aumentada de Google llega a POCO X3 NFC, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G9 Plus y más

La tecnología ARCore de Google que ofrece la mejor experiencia de realidad aumentada en Android continúa expandiéndose a más modelos. Si la semana pasada veíamos cómo llegaba a 17 modelos ahora le toca el turno a 12 dispositivos más.
La compatibilidad con ARCore es muy importante para poder disfrutar de la realidad aumentada de Google Maps Live View, los animales 3D de la búsqueda de Google o una experiencia más inmersiva en juegos de realidad aumentada como Pokémon Go.
ARCore para 12 nuevos móviles
En esta nueva horneada, Google ha certificado la compatibilidad con ARCore en dispositivos como Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Motorola moto g⁹ plus. La lista completa de los nuevos dispositivos compatibles con la realidad aumentada de Google es la siguiente:
- Fujitsu F52A
- LG K92
- Motorola moto g⁹ plus
- Oppo A72 5G
- Oppo F17 Pro
- Sharp AQUOS sense4
- Sharp AQUOS sense4 basic
- Sharp AQUOS sense4 lite
- Umx(Ultimate Mobile Experience) U3AR
- Xiaomi POCO X3
- Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Lista completa de dispositivos compatibles
En la actualidad, más de 300 dispositivos son compatibles con la realidad aumentada de Google. Si quieres saber si tu dispositivo móvil es compatible lo más fácil es ver si puedes instalar la aplicación ARCore en él. A continuación os dejo con la lista completa de dispositivos compatibles con ARCore:
|Fabricante
|Modelo
|Anotaciones
|Asus
|ROG Phone
|Asus
|ROG Phone II
|Asus
|ROG Phone III
|Supports Depth API
|Asus
|Zenfone 6
|Asus
|Zenfone 7/7 Pro
|Asus
|Zenfone AR
|Asus
|Zenfone ARES
|Fujitsu
|Arrows 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Fujitsu
|F52A
|General Mobile
|GM 9 Plus
|Nexus 5X
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
Not currently included in the
CSV provided by the Google Play Console
|Nexus 6P
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|Pixel
|Pixel XL
|Pixel 2
|Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 2 XL
|Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 3
|Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 3 XL
|Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 3a
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 3a XL
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 4
|Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 4 XL
|Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Pixel 4a
|Supports Depth API
|Pixel 4a 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Pixel 5
|Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|HMD Global
|Nokia 6 (2018)
|Also known as Nokia 6.1
|HMD Global
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|HMD Global
|Nokia 6.2
|Requires Android 10.0 or later
|HMD Global
|Nokia 7 Plus
|HMD Global
|Nokia 7.1
|HMD Global
|Nokia 7.2
|Requires Android 10.0 or later
|HMD Global
|Nokia 8
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|HMD Global
|Nokia 8 Sirocco
|HMD Global
|Nokia 8.1
|HMD Global
|Nokia 8.3 5G
|Huawei
|Honor 8X
|Huawei
|Honor 10
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Honor View 10 Lite
|Huawei
|Honor V20
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Mate 20 Lite
|Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Mate 20
|Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Mate 20 Pro
|Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Mate 20 X
|Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Nova 3
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Nova 3i
|Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Nova 4
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|P20
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|P20 Pro
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
|Huawei
|P30
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|P30 Pro
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Huawei
|Porsche Design Mate RS
|Huawei
|Porsche Design Mate 20 RS
|Huawei
|Y9 2019
|Infinix Mobile
|Note 6
|Infinix Mobile
|Note 7
|Infinix Mobile
|Zero 8
|Kyocera
|Torque G04
|LG
|G6
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|LG
|G7 Fit
|LG
|G7 One
|LG
|G7 ThinQ
|ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|G8 ThinQ
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|LG
|G8S ThinQ
|LG
|G8X ThinQ
|Supports Depth API
|LG
|G Pad 5 10.1 FHD
|LG
|K61
|LG
|K71
|LG
|K92
|Supports Depth API
|LG
|Q6
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|LG
|Q70
|LG
|Q8
|LG
|Q92
|Supports Depth API
|LG
|style2
|ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|style3
|LG
|Stylo 5
|LG
|Stylo 6
|LG
|V30
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|V30+
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|V30+ JOJO
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|LG Signature Edition 2017
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|V35 ThinQ
|ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
Supports Depth API
|LG
|LG Signature Edition 2018
|ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|V40 ThinQ
|ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
|LG
|V50 ThinQ
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|LG
|V50S ThinQ
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|LG
|LG Signature Edition 2019
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|LG
|V60 ThinQ 5G
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|LG
|VELVET 5G
|Supports Depth API
|LG
|WING 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Motorola
|moto g⁵ˢ plus
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁶
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁶ plus
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁷
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ play
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ plus
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ power
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ play
|Motorola
|moto g⁸
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁸ play
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁸ plus
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁸ power
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁸ power lite
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g⁹ play
|Motorola
|moto g⁹ plus
|Motorola
|moto g power
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g pro
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|moto g stylus
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|motorola edge
|Motorola
|motorola edge plus
|Supports Depth API
|Motorola
|motorola one
|Motorola
|motorola one 5G
|Motorola
|motorola one action
|Motorola
|motorola one fusion+
|Motorola
|motorola one hyper
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Motorola
|motorola one macro
|Motorola
|motorola one power
|Motorola
|motorola one vision
|Motorola
|motorola one zoom
|Motorola
|moto x⁴
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|Motorola
|moto z² force
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|Motorola
|moto z³
|Motorola
|moto z³ play
|Motorola
|moto z⁴
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 3T
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 5
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 5T
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 6
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 6T
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7T
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7T Pro
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 8
|Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|Supports Depth API
|OnePlus
|OnePlus Nord
|Supports Depth API
|Oppo
|A52
|Oppo
|A72
|Oppo
|A72 5G
|Oppo
|A92
|Oppo
|A92s
|Oppo
|F11 Pro
|Oppo
|F15
|Oppo
|F17 Pro
|Oppo
|Find X2
|Supports Depth API
|Oppo
|Find X2 Pro
|Supports Depth API
|Oppo
|K3
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
|Oppo
|K5
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Oppo
|R17 Pro
|Oppo
|Reno
|Oppo
|Reno2
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
|Oppo
|Reno2 F
|Oppo
|Reno2 Z
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Oppo
|Reno3
|Oppo
|Reno3 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Oppo
|Reno3 A
|Oppo
|Reno3 Pro
|Oppo
|Reno3 Pro 5G
|Oppo
|Reno4 4G
|Oppo
|Reno 10x Zoom
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
|Oppo
|Reno A
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Oppo
|Reno Z
|realme
|5
|realme
|5 Pro
|realme
|6
|realme
|6 Pro
|realme
|7
|realme
|7i
|realme
|7 Pro
|realme
|Narzo 20 Pro
|realme
|Q
|realme
|X
|realme
|X Lite
|realme
|XT
|realme
|X2
|realme
|X2 Pro
|realme
|X3 Super Zoom
|realme
|X7 Pro 5G
|realme
|X50 Pro
|realme
|X50t 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A3 (2017)
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy A5 (2017)
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy A6 (2018)
|Samsung
|Galaxy A7 (2017)
|Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
|Samsung
|Galaxy A7 (2018)
|Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Requires Android 9.0 or later
|Samsung
|Galaxy A8
|Samsung
|Galaxy A8+ (2018)
|Samsung
|Galaxy A20
|Samsung
|Galaxy A20s
|Samsung
|Galaxy A20e
|Samsung
|Galaxy A30
|Samsung
|Galaxy A30s
|Samsung
|Galaxy A31
|Samsung
|Galaxy A40
|Samsung
|Galaxy A41
|Samsung
|Galaxy A50
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy A50s
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy A51
|Samsung
|Galaxy A51 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A60
|Samsung
|Galaxy A70
|Samsung
|Galaxy A70s
|Requires Android 10 or later
|Samsung
|Galaxy A71
|Samsung
|Galaxy A71 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A80
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy A90 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Fold
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy J5 (2017)
|SM-J530 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy J5 Pro
|SM-J530 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy J7 (2017)
|SM-J730 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier
|Samsung
|Galaxy J7 Pro
|SM-J730 models
Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier
|Samsung
|Galaxy M21
|Samsung
|Galaxy M30s
|Samsung
|Galaxy M31
|Samsung
|Galaxy M31s
|Samsung
|Galaxy M51
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note8
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note9
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note10
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note10 5G
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note10+
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note10+ 5G
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note10 Lite
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note20 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S7
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy S7 edge
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy S8
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S8+
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S9 Exynos
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S9 Qualcomm
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S9+ Exynos
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10e Exynos
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10e Qualcomm
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10 Exynos
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10 Qualcomm
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10+ Exynos
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10 5G
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10 Lite
|Samsung
|Galaxy S20
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S20+ 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
|Samsung
|Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab A7
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab Active 3
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab Active Pro
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S3
|ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S4
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S5e
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S6
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S7
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S7+
|Supports Depth API
|Samsung
|Galaxy XCover Pro
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Flip
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Flip 5G
|Supports Depth API
|Sharp
|AQUOS R3
|Sharp
|AQUOS R5G
|Sharp
|AQUOS sense3
|Sharp
|AQUOS sense3 basic
|Sharp
|AQUOS sense3 plus
|Sharp
|AQUOS sense4
|Sharp
|AQUOS sense4 basic
|Sharp
|AQUOS sense4 lite
|Sharp
|AQUOS zero2
|Sharp
|AQUOS zero5G basic
|Sharp
|AQUOS zero5G basic DX
|Sharp
|S7
|Sony
|Xperia XZ Premium
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Sony
|Xperia XZ1
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|Sony
|Xperia XZ1 Compact
|Requires Android 8.0 or later
|Sony
|Xperia XZ2
|Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
Supports Depth API
|Sony
|Xperia XZ2 Compact
|Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
Supports Depth API
|Sony
|Xperia XZ2 Premium
|Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
Supports Depth API
|Sony
|Xperia XZ3
|Supports Depth API
|Sony
|Xperia 1
|Sony
|Xperia 1 Professional Edition
|Sony
|Xperia 1 II
|Supports Depth API
|Sony
|Xperia 5
|Supports Depth API
|Tecno
|Camon 12 Pro
|Tecno
|Camon 16 Premier
|Tecno
|Camon 16 Pro
|Tecno
|Phantom 9
|Umx(Ultimate Mobile Experience)
|U3AR
|Device without Front Camera, doesn’t support ARCore Front Camera
|Vivo
|Nex 3
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
|Vivo
|Nex 3 5G
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
|Vivo
|NEX S
|Vivo
|NEX Dual Display Edition
|Vivo
|iQOO 3 4G
|Vivo
|iQOO 3 5G
|Vivo
|V17
|Vivo
|X23
|Vivo
|X50
|Vivo
|X50 Pro
|Vivo
|X50e 5G
|Wiko
|View 3 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Mi 8
|Xiaomi
|Mi 8 SE
|Xiaomi
|Mi 9
|Xiaomi
|Mi 9 Lite
|Xiaomi
|Mi 9 SE
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10 Lite 5G
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10 Lite Zoom
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Mi A3
|Xiaomi
|Mi Mix 2S
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1920×1440, 1280×960, 480p
|Xiaomi
|Mi Mix 3
|Xiaomi
|Mi Note 10
|Xiaomi
|Mi Note 10 Lite
|Xiaomi
|Pocophone F1
|Supports Depth API
|Xiaomi
|POCO X2
|Xiaomi
|POCO X3
|Xiaomi
|POCO X3 NFC
|Xiaomi
|POCO M2 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K20
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K20 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K30
|4G version only
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K30 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 7
|Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 8
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 8T
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 9S
|Zebra
|TC52 WLAN Touch Computer
|Zebra
|TC57 WWAN Touch Computer
|Zebra
|TC72 WLAN Touch Computer
|Zebra
|TC77 WWAN Touch Computer
