Are extremophiles the key to understanding if alien life exists?

The search for life outside the planet Earth it haunts us and conditions us. Sometimes it impresses us, to the point of making us see flying objects in the sky, or to believe in stories of encounters that would have already occurred between our species and some other form of intelligent life. On the other hand how to blame us?

We would like to believe with all our might that we are not the only intelligent species in the entire universe, that there is someone else with whom sharing the strange experience of existence. Unfortunately, for various reasons that we will deepen on occasions other than this, the search for life is concerned only to a small extent with finding intelligent forms.

What is the probability of finding “any life”?

We are not sure that life can be generated spontaneously. For example, imagine a planet like the Earth, with all the conditions favorable to hosting living beings: what probability will they have of developing? To create all the essential elements, maybe all in one go, or one at a time, and then keep them over time and combine them? To give birth to what, a cell? In short, it’s strange to think about it. There are optimists, pessimists and various shades of both. There are those who think that the probability is 1 (100%), and in such theories life is defined as a cosmic imperative, which is certainly a nice definition: if there are possibilities for life, this it always develops. There are those who think instead that the probability is infinitesimal, regardless of the characteristics of a hypothetical planet, so small that life could only develop (by an extremely fortuitous case) on Earth: we would therefore be a Dirac delta in the universe of the possibilities of the existence of life.

This is why it is important to find even a small form of life outside our planet: if it exists in an inhospitable place such as Venus, Mars, Titan or other plausible places where we are looking for it, this would be proof that the pessimists are wrong, we are not a Dirac delta, but only one of many possibilities. As far as we know, if there is life on Venus, there is probably life throughout the galaxy.

What life is “any life”?

A question that is far from trivial, but we can get an idea about it by observing what it is the history of life on Earth. The Earth is about five billion years old and life appeared over a period of 4.4 to 3.5 billion years ago in the form of … we don’t know. We have many theories and no certainty about how life on Earth originated, which is why we don’t know how likely it is to generate elsewhere. But the point is that on Earth life is present and, from whatever form it started, it quickly evolved in an archaic form of bacterium.

It is thought that the first multicellular organism was born between 600 million and a billion years ago, while the conquest of the mainland by plants, and only later by animals, is around 400 million years ago.

This tells us that for the vast majority of the time the Earth has been inhabited by very simple microorganisms and therefore, if we look for life on other planets or moons, we will be much more likely to find these rather than plants and animals. The other aspect we need to consider is theinhospitality of the places where we seek life.

What are the chances of finding life in places where it reaches 100 degrees Celsius, or drops well below zero? And again, what are the odds if the pressure is very high, or very low, if the place is very acidic, if there is a shortage of food? On Earth, life forms exist in practically any hostile environment we can imagine, such organisms are called extremophiles and some of them are real celebrities, like the tardigrades. Let’s see the most interesting from the astrobiological point of view.

Very hot environments

How much heat can a life form withstand? Some even survive at 150 ° C. The ideal habitat of the thermophilic it is represented by the regions of the Earth characterized by geothermal activity, such as thermal waters or hydrothermal mouths of the sea depths, as well as wherever decomposing organic matter is present (peat swamps, compost).

The thermophilic (and ultra-thermophilic) microorganisms live well between 45 ° C and 122 ° C, they are just so happy; well, some of them at least. They can indeed be both obliged that optional: obligate thermophiles necessarily require high temperatures in order to grow, while optional thermophiles can develop both at high temperatures and at lower values.

The hyperthermophilic they are a particular case of extreme thermophiles whose optimal temperature values ​​go beyond 80 ° C, and in some cases find their optimal conditions above 100 ° C; as the Pyrolobus fumarii, which requires temperatures of 105 ° C to reproduce and stops multiplying at a temperature below 90 ° C.

Such bodies they are particularly important not only because they give us hope of finding life in extremely hot environments, but also because according to some biologists and astrobiologists, thermophilic microorganisms resemble more than any other living being today to the common ancestors of all modern cells, that is LUCA (last universal common ancestors). However, as we have said, there is still no confirmation in the scientific field.

Very cold environments

If we think of an environment like Europe (a moon of Jupiter), that is, an icy surface covering an ocean of liquid water, we must imagine sufficiently low temperatures (at least near the surface).

The record in this field is held by some bacteria cryophiles, capable of surviving in documented temperatures of -20 ° C, in a perennially frozen soil (called permafrost).

In general, however, there are several cryophiles capable of reproducing at temperatures that even reach -2 ° C.

Acid environments

THE acidophilic microorganisms they can be bacteria but also archaea or fungi.

They are of particular interest to astrobiology, especially in the last few weeks (indeed they always have been) as we know that the atmosphere of Venus is extremely acidic and, after the discovery of phosphine, we are looking for living beings compatible with this environment. Unfortunately from this point of view we cannot be completely optimistic, as the Venusian acidity is sufficiently different from that found in the environments of the Earth where it is possible to find life; however acidophiles manage to live well with extremely high acidities, pH 2.0 or lower.

Not much food

Most bacteria are difficult to cultivate in the laboratory, so much so that there is a saying “bacteria grow everywhere except in laboratoriesor “. You will then understand the surprise of NASA scientists when they spotted bacteria in the clean room, places specifically designed to be completely sterile and food-free environments, able to avoid the contamination of objects that will later perform missions on sensitive targets (such as Mars, Venus or others). Such microorganisms are called Oligotrophs. There are also Xerophiles which, on the other hand, manage to live in the presence of a very small amount of water (they have also been found in the Atacama desert which has rainfall of about 3 mm per year).

Tardigrades

Tardigrades are amazing, they resist practically everything.

These aquatic bears (in English they are called waterbears) are able to survive 100 years without water, live for months in total absence of oxygen and withstand very low temperatures (many days at temperatures of about -200 ° C, a few minutes at 1K, the temperature of the open space). If this were not enough, they also resist very high temperatures (a few minutes at 151 ° C), are able to withstand high levels of radiation (even hundreds of times higher than those that would kill a human being), as well as UV-A rays. and, some types, even UV-B rays. Low or high pressures do not scare them. These cute little bears are real survival machines, with a variable size between 0.1 to 1.5 mm and are practically everywhere on the planet: there are marine, terrestrial and freshwater species. They have been observed on all continents (including Antarctica) and at all altitudes, from abyssal oceanic areas to heights of over 6000 meters in the Himalayas.

We are alone?

We don’t know yet to answer this question, but astrobiology is approaching every day more to the truth and what we are experiencing is among the most exciting times regarding this science. Whether it’s a life similar to ours, or something completely different, extremophilic microorganisms certainly give us hope.