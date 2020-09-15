Are it anaerobic bacteria that produced phosphine on Venus?

In a conference on September 14, 2020, Professor Jane Greaves Cardiff University confirmed sensational news that had leaked a few days ago: using two different radio telescopes (James Clerk Maxwell telescope and ALMA), she and her research team have identified the presence of a rare molecule, phosphine, in the clouds of Venus. And what is special about phosphine? It is a “biomarker“, a molecule that, in nature, does not have an abiotic origin. On Earth, in fact, this gas is produced only industrially (therefore with a complex methodology that does not occur spontaneously in nature) or by microbes which thrive in oxygen-free environments (just like Venus). Does that mean we found life on Venus? Sure, if it was true, we could say with absolute certainty that this would be the greatest discovery made by mankind ever; unfortunately the speech it is more complex so let’s see what can be said about it.

Venus, just when we were all focused on looking at Mars

Venus is the second planet of the Solar System, located between Mercury and the Earth. Is situated just outside from the habitable zone, that is the portion of space located around a star (in our case the Sun) in which it can be found liquid water.

For example, our planet is located right in the center of the habitable zone. But it is not a story of liquid water that we are about to tell you today! Classified as a terrestrial planet, it is sometimes called the “twin planet” of the Earth, simply because of the similarity in terms of size and mass. However, everything else is very different from our planet. The atmosphere of Venus consists mainly of carbon dioxide, the environment is extremely acidic, and is much denser than Earth’s atmosphere, with a ground level pressure of 92 atm. This density combined with the chemical composition of the atmosphere create an impressive greenhouse effect which makes Venus the hottest planet in the solar system. Of course, this is about the soil, and whether life was hiding in the atmosphere?

The study: what exactly was discovered?

In the meantime, let’s start from the basics, what is phosphine? Professor Greaves explains it to us, who said during the press conference “I like to think of phosphine as al evil cousin of ammonia. So ammonia is a molecule where you have a nitrogen atom and then three hydrogen atoms dangling like three little legs, now if you take out the nitrogen atom and replace it with a phosphorus atom, you get PH3 . So what’s special about phosphine? We know that is a biomarker here on Earth. Biomarkers are natural products that can be traced back to a particular biological origin“. The presence of phosphine has been confirmed thanks to a spectroscopic study, that is through the study of the light coming from the atmosphere of Venus. What happens is that part of the light that hits this molecule (or other molecules and atoms) is absorbed, and by studying which bands of light are absorbed it is possible to determine what type of materials we are observing.

Professor Greaves goes on to talk about the possibility that there are bacteria in the atmosphere of Venus, saying that “it has been suggested that there may be habitat in some clusters of clouds of Venus, where small bacteria may live. […] What we mean, by habitat, is very high up, clouds at approx 50 km of altitude; and this is perhaps 10 times higher than what we consider the upper atmosphere on Earth. And in these clouds so high, although it is very acidic, the temperature is about 20 degrees centigrade, and the pressure is about one bar, like that which occurs on the surface of the Earth, which is why we consider it a possible habitat.“The idea is that, albeit on the Venusian surface temperatures and pressure are extreme, the more you climb into the atmosphere, the more these conditions become more “livable”. However, the problem ofacidity!

In this regard, Professor Greaves introduces the famous bacteria extremophiles. Astrobiologists are particularly fond of extremophilic bacteria, as they are bacteria found on Earth that they live in absolutely extreme conditions.

There are bacteria that withstand temperatures above one hundred degrees centigrade, there are bacteria that live in permafrost, where temperatures get to be much lower than 0, there are bacteria that live in extremely salty or extremely radioactive environments, there are bacteria that they live in total absence of oxygen and there are bacteria living in environments extremely acidic. We, in this context, are interested in the latter. Life, at least here on Earth, seems to have adapted to every possible condition. Always find a way. So much so that there are bacteria that have adapted to live in NASA’s clean rooms, i.e. the rooms where the components of objects are built and disinfected and then end up on other planets (such as Mars), to avoid the risk of bacterial contamination of these environments. If we want to find life on other planets, we certainly cannot risk bringing it ourselves. And despite the total absence of food and conditions suitable for the life of clean rooms, these bacteria do not care, they have adapted in any case.

It must be said that, when we talk about extremely acidic environments on Earth, we are talking about a percentage of acidity of 5%, while for Venus it is estimated an acidity that is close to 90%. With such acidity it’s really hard to imagine the presence of life, it seems an extreme environment even for an extremophile. However, as Dr. Greaves herself says: “it is very difficult to explain the presence of the phosphine molecule without considering life, so in no other natural way.“

So did we find life on Venus?

What can be said about it? Little or nothing, it is a nice mystery. There is clear evidence to support the possibility of bacterial presence in Venus’s atmosphere, but also clues that discourage us from making too optimistic forecasts. The only thing to do is go there, possibly in a hurry, and take some samples that you can analyze for confirm or not the presence of life.

For the more curious and skilled with the English language, we also leave you the complete briefing (lasts about an hour) of the discovery.