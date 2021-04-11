Are NFTs the new tech bubble?

- Advertisement -

The fame of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) began in 2017 with the CryptoKitties, but it was not until a few weeks ago that they became a technology novelty. This is because Mike Winkelmann, artistically known as Beeple, made $ 69 million from the sale of a digital work. auctioned at Christie’s.

This situation attracted many looks, since the buyer paid a large amount of money for an intangible piece, which can even be downloaded and copied infinitely many times from the Internet. Causing many of us to wonder, what would you receive if you bought one of these pieces?

In this case, the buyer gets a token that represents a collection unit. We are talking about a digital certificate that certifies you as the sole owner of that digital piece. Basically it is like saying that you will own a work like the Mona Lisa, that although there are thousands of copies in the world, his is unique and is the one that has the greatest value. In effect, NFTs are to collectible art what BTCs are to currencies.

NFT: Are we facing a big bubble?

The NFT fever has gone beyond collectible art. For example, we have the case of Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, who demonstrated that any object can be tokenized. Even a simple tweet, the screenshot of which sold for more than $ 2 million. Makes sense? For some not, because it is simply an image with few words and that also does not physically exist.

just setting up my twttr – jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

“I’m just setting up my twttr,” Dorsey wrote on his Twitter account in 2006. The same post he sold as NFT.

For others, we are inside a big bubble that can trap many investors. In fact, marketing guru Seth Godin has indicated that NFTs are a dangerous trap with “an unregulated and non-transparent hustle and bustle with ‘bubble’ written all over it.”

Although a bubble is difficult to predict, the first indication that we could be facing one is the overvaluation of digital works. Why pay $ 400,000 for an NFT of a purposely burned painting by British artist Banksy? Does the price correspond to its real value? Without a doubt, canceling that exorbitant sum of money is amazing.

Another determining factor is the trend of non-fungible tokens. Currently, any person or organization can access this novelty in technology. Many opportunists could even take advantage of the NFT rush to make a quick buck. However, they should be aware that any work, no matter how encrypted it is under Ethereum’s ERC-721 or ERC-1155 standard, may not be valuable.

Ethereum standards? Yes, we are talking about mechanisms created by developers to facilitate operations within this platform. In the case of the ERC-721 token, this is in charge of providing the NFTs with that unique property that distinguishes them from the rest and turns them into digital pieces worth collecting.

On the other hand, the ERC-1155 fulfills the same function as the ERC-721, but with the addition that it can describe the operation of multiple tokens, even transferring several tokens in the same operation, whether they are fungible or not.

If the bubble burst, who would be affected?

NFTs become a novelty because they use the same technology as Ethereum and BTC to digitally represent “the concepts of property, uniqueness and scarcity of the physical world.” This wraps the data of its creator and owner in a cryptographic representation.

This is achieved thanks to smart contracts, which allow the whereabouts of the work to be traced. The latter is a sign that an NFT can be traded many, many times, leading to a possible pyramid where the last to invest could be hurt if the bubble burst at that time.

So are NFTs being used properly?

After considering the previous idea, the question that arises is whether the NFTs are being used correctly. We’re making it? If we put ourselves in the artists’ shoes, without a doubt the answer is yes. This is because they represent a different and viable way to reach a wider audience. And of course monetize for your digital creations.

They even represent a whole new technology for collection enthusiasts. Now they can collect not only tangible objects or works, but also unique tokens on the market. You could say that the NFT boom is very exciting for collectors.

However, many people and organizations blinded by the fever of these tokens or by simple ignorance of the market are using this technology improperly. For example, we have the aforementioned case, Jack Dorsey’s tokenized tweet. Is there a real utility in that?

Like Dorsey, Elon Musk was swept away by the wave of the NFTs. Although 24 hours after putting a tweet for sale for 1 million euros he gave up. “Actually, I don’t feel very comfortable selling this. Let’s quit, ”the mogul tweeted. He probably didn’t make sense of such action, did you?

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

In a very peculiar post, Musk wrote: “I sell this song about NFT as NFT.”

As you can see, this novelty of the technology known as NFT generates a rather complicated and controversial panorama. While there are people who are really reinventing themselves to offer a different form of art, others simply want to capitalize on this potential bubble.

This novelty leaves us a great unknown, can the incorrect use of this technology end up destroying the true usefulness of NFTs?

