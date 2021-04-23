Are the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 worth it? Check out this complete analysis

- Advertisement -

Let’s take a look at the design of the headphones first. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7. As I mentioned earlier in the unboxing, the case is made of glossy white plastic and pleasant to the touch. I like it, because the footprints do not remain etched on the surface. By the edges, we can see the port USB Type C charging, the button to activate the Bluetooth pairing or check the battery status, this small light that indicates the battery status and this other that is an indicator UVNano.

Now, there are a couple of things you need to know about this last little light. The first thing is that, according to the LG, if the product is white, discoloration may occur at the contact area of ​​the UV Nano LED. This at least only happens for aesthetic reasons and does not suppose a risk of functionality. The second thing is that this detail does not come in the FN6 model and it serves to indicate when the case has activated the technology UVNano, which kills 99.9% of bacteria on the internal mesh of the headphones. It should be noted that the UVNano does its job in 10 minutes and only activates when the case is connected to power.

LG TONE FREE FN-7 | Analysis

The size of the FN-7 is the same as the FN-6 and they are pretty much the same in terms of design. It adheres well to the ear, so you will not have problems when going for a run or doing any other type of exercise, and it has two microphones for calls. The suckers of the FN-7Furthermore, they are not the same as those of the FN-6. These have a spiral design for better sound isolation.

What does make the difference is sensitivity. The FN-7 it records touches better and has a sound notification for each hit, so you are not as blind as to what the headphones are going to do, and this is even annoying with the FN-6 by accommodating them.

Another detail is this small point on the smooth surface of the touch panel, something that the FN-6. In addition to guiding your fingers to know that you are actually tapping on the panel, it serves to activate the Ambient Sound and the Noise Cancellation. Both of acceptable quality. Something that caught my attention is that whenever you use the headphones, you have to use one of both modes, which drains the battery faster. If you want to turn off both modes, you have to do it from the application of the Tone Free.

After telling you all this, I can tell you that the sound quality is adequate in its bass and treble, and even more so when taking into account the value for money and the tools available for audio configuration. Which, by the way, here in this video we teach you how to edit it manually. With respect to FN-6, the headphones take better advantage of the bass thanks to the system of Noise Cancellation and the spiral shape of the suckers.

LG TONE FREE FN-7 | Unboxing

