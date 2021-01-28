Are the oceans widening and shrinking? New evidence of this mysterious phenomenon

- Advertisement -

In this world nothing is certain, and even the seas and oceans of the Earth seem to change their shape: it appears that the Atlantic Ocean is “widening”, while the Pacific is “shrinking”. How is it possible? Let’s analyze the phenomenon better.

The conformational change of the oceans (and of the Earth itself) is not something as transcendental and unexpected as one can imagine, but rather it is a movement that – albeit very slow and imperceptible (we are talking about a couple of centimeters a year) – it has been happening nonstop for thousands and thousands of years.

This is mainly due to the movement of tectonic plates of our planet: the Earth’s lithosphere (consisting of the superficial part of the mantle, solid, and the crust, also solid) is divided into many plates that move relative to each other, often colliding with each other, generating earthquakes and orogenesis phenomena ( by the way: do you know where your city was 750 million years ago?).

The deep geophysical forces underlying this phenomenon remain far from fully understood, but some researchers involved in the new study may have just identified a new possible cause.

Two research vessels placed 39 seismometers on the Atlantic seabed, corresponding to the mid-Atlantic ridge, the border par excellence between the American and the Euro-African plates. The first data obtained, together with high-resolution images of the crust below the ridge, have shown that there is a much more significant exchange of material between the mantle and the upper zone: “Thanks to these results we have better understood how the interior of the Earth is connected to the tectonic plates“said seismologist Matthew Agius of the University of Southampton.

The new findings show that the overall processes involved extend much deeper into the Earth than had previously been measured. It seems that the ocean ridges do not play a passive role in plate tectonics, but rather that they actively participate in it: their activity and the force released it assists the removal of the plates, distancing continents and enlarging the oceanic “borders” as we know them.

The data, however, are still being studied, but it seems that there are no big doubts about their authenticity.