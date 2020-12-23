“Are we going to go to the beach ?: Armando Manzanero’s daughter revealed that the Yucatecan singer-songwriter is evolving favorably and is already thinking about vacationing

- Advertisement -

After the singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero was hospitalized on December 17 after suffering possible complications stemming from your COVID-19 infection, the Yucatecan artist spent his first weekend in boarding school, and according to his daughter María Elena, the singer is clearly improving, a reason that encourages the whole family. This was shared by his heiress, who stressed that he hopes that his father’s recovery will come soon to travel to spend a few days on the beach:

“We put up a notebook so that when he has time he can maybe write something, because if he is very uncomfortable being alone, he is a very positive man (he told us) ‘What are we going to go to the beach?’ because we really like the beach. We like to go to San Bruno, in Yucatán, which is a very beautiful, very quiet beach, to which we have been a lot since we were children. Because it is also very convenient for anyone who has a pulmonary or heart situation to be near the sea and right now we discussed it with the doctor and he said yes, “said María Elena for the program Windowing.

And it is that the intention of the family is for the singer-songwriter to evolve quickly to be able to locate him in an area of ​​the hospital that is not intended to house coronavirus patients, in order to avoid any other risk.

“With great joy we receive news that his inflammation indicators are going down, that they have already put him on his back because he had to be put on one side yesterday because he was not oxygenating so well in the most comfortable position, he is having oxygenation of 94 which is excellent , his heart rate has dropped, his pulse … if we continue to lower the inflammation indicators and with improvement in everything, it is a matter of days before he can go to a room and not to the restricted area of ​​COVID “ added.

The family had to take away the cell phone from the composer of songs like Nothing personal and I like since I was getting too many shows of concern and affection from your friends and fans:

“We had to change the chip the phone because there were too many calls, and he has to have the phone because if not, how does he communicate? And it is good for his spirits, but good for his people and his friends who love him, let them know that if he is not answering it is because we changed his chip”Said María Elena with an optimistic tone.

Although Manzanero has responded very well to treatment, her daughter admitted that on Sunday night the Yucatecan presented some breathing difficulties, so he had to change his position.

“Again he began to have a little difficulty breathing and they put him on his side again, so right now he is on his side, and they are also giving him a little help because he is a very active man and being there it is not easy. , your inflammation markers continue to drop and you are responding to treatment in the best hands. Today they tell us that we have to put him aside, well, we have to be confident that the doctors put what has to be for him to heal. “

María Elena highlighted the qualities of her father and revealed that he made them a promise: “He is a strong man and he is a fighter and he promised us that he will fight with this so we are very confident that it will be like that. He is a man who is used to making decisions, over 86 years old, he has always been the one who leads the whole team and fortunately he is putting himself in the hands of the doctor who is an extremely direct person and who makes him understand that what he does is what has to be done ”, concluded the daughter of the emblematic artist.

