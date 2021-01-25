Are WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal equally safe? Expert tells you the truth

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It has lost millions of users in the last few weeks since it published its new security policies for 2021. Many are between Telegram and Signal, but are these instant messaging applications more secure? For a computer savvy, all three are just as safe.

For the specialist in security and obtaining information in social networks Manuel Sánchez Rubio, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal they are “just as secure”, because they use very similar end-to-end encryption protocols, which prevent them from viewing private messages.

The difference with WhatsApp, which is currently the most critical for its privacy terms, is that it is part of a conglomerate of social networks led by Facebook.

In terms of service quality, Sánchez Rubio told the 20minutos portal that Telegram “It can be used perfectly, in addition to being much friendlier, it has many more options and is much better”. Versus WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal are “Much poorer” content, although “little by little, they are introducing improvements”.

Meanwhile, we will have to wait until May for WhatsApp to finally decide what will be the changes that it will apply to the terms and conditions.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

