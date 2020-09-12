Are you going back to classes online? 5 tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp and make it easier

Learning is amazing! These are some tricks that will be very useful on your return to school.

This Monday, August 24, millions of students of all ages will return to classes, although this 2020-2021 school year will be lived like never before: through electronic devices and others with the help of television stations. We share you 5 tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp when back to school.

As you read it, did you know how useful the most used messaging application can be for this situation? Without a doubt, communication with your teachers, classmates and even parents in the case of children, can be much more effective with this tool.

5 tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp when back to school



Send messages to your colleagues without them being your contact

Did you know that it is not necessary for all your senders to be part of your contacts? Many times we want to quickly send a WhatsApp without having to add the person to our agenda. Follow these steps:

Open your smartphone’s browser.

In the address bar write: wa.me/ (followed by the phone number with the country code from whom you are writing). In the case of Mexico, you would enter the code 52.

(followed by the phone number with the country code from whom you are writing). In the case of Mexico, you would enter the code 52. Upon entering that address, choose ‘send message’ and a new conversation will open with the number you just added.

Send tasks or jobs via WhatsApp

You do not need to saturate your email with emails and files. Take advantage of the fact that WhatsApp allows you to send documents in formats such as Word, PDF, jgp, tiff, Power Point and Excel up to 100 MB in weight.

Take advantage of Messenger Rooms

Without a doubt, video calls with several people will be super necessary for academic subjects. With the addition of Messenger Rooms to WhatsApp it is now possible to have virtual conversations with up to 50 participants.

In fact, Messenger Rooms participants do not necessarily need to be registered in WhatsApp, just have the link to enter the room. Here we explain how to use Messenger Rooms step by step.

Support Videos

In addition to file sharing, videos are a very useful pedagogical tool for students of all grade levels. Take advantage of the fact that the WhatsApp interface allows you to view videos directly in the chat, so that you can select videos related to the topics that are being studied.

From these, the students can analyze them calmly, see them as many times as they need and ask questions that they later share with the group.

Create broadcast lists

To prevent the important information you send from getting lost among all the messages you send and receive, use the broadcast lists, with which you can send the same message or document to different contacts without having to forward it several times.

Creating them is very simple. Go to the ‘Broadcast lists’ section that you will find at the top of the screen within WhatsApp, select the ‘New broadcast’ option. Finally add the contacts to whom you want to send the message or document, for example, a book in PDF format.

Here we explain the difference between a group and a broadcast list.

It is important to be in constant communication with your teachers and your classmates to take advantage of this virtual academic modality, but it can have great advantages. That is why we recommend that you take advantage of the benefits of #TelcelLaMejorRed with the best coverage with WhatsApp included with all its plans.

Maybe you need a tablet, and since you are most likely looking for the best prices, take advantage of the Amigo Kit promotion and connect to classes with these tablets: Choose a Samsung Galaxy Tab A SM-T295 or a Huawei MediaPad T3 10 AGS-L03 for $ 3,999. In both you will have 100 GB of Claro Drive to save all your tasks.