Are you going to buy a 5G mobile? So you can see the coverage your operator has

It is true that the pandemic has disrupted all plans in many aspects and that of 5G has been one of them, since its true expansion should have arrived in 2020. Proof of this is the massive adoption of this type of connectivity by almost all manufacturers, who already have very different price models in their stores capable of browsing at such high speeds.

Now, although 5G is democratizing in practically all price segments, there are still models that are offered without that type of connectivity, so If we are not in a hurry to adopt the latest of the latest, it is possible to save a few euros. So, is there a better way to know if it is worth buying a phone with 5G if right now the coverage of the operators is very limited?

Let’s consult the map

If you find yourself in that dilemma between buying a mobile with 5G now or waiting for something else, it is best to consult some of the internet pages that show practically in real time, Day after day, how is the expansion of this new technology in our country going by the hand of the four operators that have already announced that they offer 5G connectivity services to their customers. This is the case of MasMóvil / Yoigo Móvil, Orange, Movistar and Vodafone.

5G coverage map in Spain. nperf.com

To consult that data, We recommend looking for an internet page that offers it in a unified way, that is, leaving us the option of choosing the operator and comparing at the same time what is the coverage of all the existing connection types, which are basically four: 2G, 3G, 4G and the most modern 5G. Each one will have a color that will identify them on the map but as the one that interests us is the most recent …

Right now, 5G for all operators (some with a greater or lesser presence) is concentrated in a very specific point in Barcelona and Madrid, above all, although there is also a presence of Seville, Valencia, Valladolid, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Malaga, etc. Its expansion is very, very limited, so if you live in a town or city that is not the capital of the province, today 5G is a specification of your mobile that you are not going to exploit 100%. Another thing is that, rightly so, you want to buy a smartphone and be prepared for the next five years. So yes, coverage could be a minor argument when choosing your new smartphone.