Are you looking for a residence or college? Buscoresi is the comparator you need

We are in April and we are entering the decisive months for those students who are going to face an EBAU exam process to access the University, so there is little precaution to go looking for accommodation for the next course. Either in a residence of one of these educational centers, or a college. So, as always happens with all initiatives that are born through the internet, there is no better way to choose correctly than with all the data in hand. Having in front of us, within a web page, the complete offer of accommodations to which we can aspire, perfectly categorized, described and with opinions to enjoy this new vital stage that is opening before us without problems. A comparator for making decisions Buscoresi is a web page promoted by two entrepreneurs (one from Barcelona and the other from Vitoria) that seeks to facilitate access to these university accommodation for all students who, for whatever reason, have decided to travel to another city or autonomous community to pursue higher education. In addition, it has the honor of being, today, the first comparator of its kind specialized in this type of accommodation. Buscoresi is available for future (or current) university students throughout the national geography, although the platform gives the information that it is the centers of Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Salamanca and Granada that cause the most traffic for a sector in which demand far exceeds the offer. According to the company itself, “half a million students travel each year to a new city to start their university studies, however, today there are no more than 95,000 beds available in university residences and colleges.” The page contains practically all the offer that can be found in the main centers nationwide, it is completely free and accessible thanks to an intuitive search system that, through very specific filters, allows the user to quickly find the alternatives that are better adjust to your needs: geographical location, price, facilities of the accommodation itself, services, conditions of the venue, etc. As a good platform that allows interaction with users, we will have a rating system that also rates properties from one to five stars, in addition to hosting venues verified by the platform itself. As this part is a collaborative tool, the security levels between what we see and what we find are decisive to always make the right choice.