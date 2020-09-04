Argentina sings victory too soon regarding its debt

Closing a debt restructuring is cause for relief, not celebration. Argentina boasted on Monday that it had received near unanimous approval for the restructuring of $ 65 billion of its debt. It’s a necessary first step, but restoring stability will be much more difficult.

Creditors of more than 93% of the outstanding capital of the eligible bonds accepted the change. And a clause that forces others to participate if certain voting thresholds are met was activated in a bond category, bringing the total participation to 99%.

But that took months, and involved more acrimony than necessary. While the process may have been quicker than others, much of it was carried out publicly and included attempts by Argentina to play by voting rules that only wasted time and increased the level of frustration among creditors. .

The IMF will probably not tolerate such behavior. Alberto Fernández needs a new loan to pay the 45,000 million that Buenos Aires owes to the organization. Kristalina Georgieva cannot lend more unless Argentina accepts taxes, expenditures and structural reforms.

The IMF cannot demand draconian measures to reduce growth on the scale of earlier times. He already expects the country’s economy to fall 10% this year, and his plan for 2018 was one of the reasons why Mauricio Macri was not re-elected. But it can’t be too lenient. And any measure that squeezes the budget will be politically unpopular even after Covid passes.

Fixing Argentina’s long-term economy will be much more difficult than cleaning up the latest debt disaster. The country’s inflation rate still exceeds 40%. Reducing it and ensuring that the deficit does not skyrocket will be difficult without hampering growth.

This balance will be made even more challenging by the problems of the world economy. The huge commodities boom that helped the previous Peronist regime is not going to reappear. Overcoming a relatively low obstacle is no reason to claim victory.

>