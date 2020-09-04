HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Argentina sings victory too soon regarding its debt

By Brian Adam
0
11
Argentina sings victory too soon regarding its debt
Argentina Sings Victory Too Soon Regarding Its Debt

Must Read

Corona Virus

Amazon weighs more and more as an advertising client … and as an agent

Brian Adam - 0
When companies earn less, they tend to spend less, and that includes advertising. The pandemic has caused a sharp decline in spending...
Read more
Computing

A manual discovered on Twitter reveals what the next iPad will look like

Brian Adam - 0
The photos of a supposed leaked manual for an unpublished iPad Air have been discovered on social networks, suggesting that the next generation...
Read more
Game Reviews

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Recensione: le leggende dello skate sono tornate

Brian Adam - 0
Activision (ri)porta Tony Hawk su PC e console con una riedizione dei primi due giochi di skateboard targati Neversoft. Sul finire degli anni '90, i...
Read more
Game Reviews

Raji An Ancient Epic Review: Adventure and Mythology in Ancient India

Brian Adam - 0
Raji: An Ancient Epic brings to console an action adventure inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology: here is the account of our journey in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Closing a debt restructuring is cause for relief, not celebration. Argentina boasted on Monday that it had received near unanimous approval for the restructuring of $ 65 billion of its debt. It’s a necessary first step, but restoring stability will be much more difficult.

Creditors of more than 93% of the outstanding capital of the eligible bonds accepted the change. And a clause that forces others to participate if certain voting thresholds are met was activated in a bond category, bringing the total participation to 99%.

But that took months, and involved more acrimony than necessary. While the process may have been quicker than others, much of it was carried out publicly and included attempts by Argentina to play by voting rules that only wasted time and increased the level of frustration among creditors. .

The IMF will probably not tolerate such behavior. Alberto Fernández needs a new loan to pay the 45,000 million that Buenos Aires owes to the organization. Kristalina Georgieva cannot lend more unless Argentina accepts taxes, expenditures and structural reforms.

The IMF cannot demand draconian measures to reduce growth on the scale of earlier times. He already expects the country’s economy to fall 10% this year, and his plan for 2018 was one of the reasons why Mauricio Macri was not re-elected. But it can’t be too lenient. And any measure that squeezes the budget will be politically unpopular even after Covid passes.

Fixing Argentina’s long-term economy will be much more difficult than cleaning up the latest debt disaster. The country’s inflation rate still exceeds 40%. Reducing it and ensuring that the deficit does not skyrocket will be difficult without hampering growth.

This balance will be made even more challenging by the problems of the world economy. The huge commodities boom that helped the previous Peronist regime is not going to reappear. Overcoming a relatively low obstacle is no reason to claim victory.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

Leaving primary school students without any online test in reading Irish

Brian Adam - 0
A well-known expert in the field of education in Ireland says that it is 'worrying' that Irish language examinations will not be available online ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Amazon weighs more and more as an advertising client … and as an agent

Brian Adam - 0
When companies earn less, they tend to spend less, and that includes advertising. The pandemic has caused a sharp decline in spending...
Read more
Latest news

Irish Writers’ Union draws attention to the plight of protesters in Belarus

Brian Adam - 0
Protests are currently underway in Belarus as people oppose the outcome of last month's presidential election held in the country. ...
Read more
Latest news

95 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced in the evening that no deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in the State for twenty-four hours but that there are...
Read more
Latest news

“Need to protect Clifden’s infrastructure from flooding”

Brian Adam - 0
Senator Seán Kyne said that Clifden in Connemara needs to be inspected to better protect the area's infrastructure in the wake of yesterday's floods. Early...
Read more
Latest news

“I wanted to turn the clock back” – Fine Gael Senator

Brian Adam - 0
Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer said he was ashamed and embarrassed to have attended a controversial event in Co. Galway last month in breach...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©