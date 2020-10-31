Argentina’s creditors capitulated too soon

Argentine bondholders scream against a wall. Less than three months ago, they celebrated the debt restructuring of the nine times bankrupt country. Now some, like VR Capital and Monarch Alternative Capital, say that Alberto Fernández has created a “wasteland” for credit. They are right, but it is partly their fault.

The bonds have sunk since the deal. For example, a new bond maturing in 2030 started trading above 50 cents on the dollar; it is now at 37. The Minister of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, has not presented any specific plan to fix the GDP, which will drop 12% this year, according to the IMF. Additionally, it has tightened capital controls, controlled some prices, and is enthusiastically printing pesos. This has caused the informal value of the peso in dollars to fall to only half the official exchange rate.

The 48 institutions whose creditor groups have issued a protesting statement cannot do much about it, or not directly. His complaints seem more directed at the IMF, which is studying a new support program for a country that already owes him $ 44 billion. They may be concerned that Kristalina Georgieva has gone soft – lately she’s putting less emphasis on fiscal austerity than previous officials.

Investors trusted Guzmán’s promises of a reasonable economic agenda, which could not be met. They could have made the restructuring conditional on a new IMF plan (as happened recently in Ecuador) or waited until there was a credible one. Ecuador’s restructured bonds have not fallen that much, even though it relies on oil and may elect a low-market president in 2021. Bondholders gave up their leverage too quickly. They may have been concerned that waiting would mean giving more concessions, or they wanted to exchange their bonds for something they could sell more easily. They have become little more than a Greek chorus: they speak the truth, but without real power.

