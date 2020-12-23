“Argentine Chorizo”: Sebastián Rulli’s reckless offer after Gabriel Soto’s intimate video

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Diffusion from the intimate video of Gabriel Soto He generated various reactions, including that of his partner Irina Baeva and the journalist Paola Rojas, who spoke out in favor of the emotional well-being of the actor’s daughters. But a more recent response that undoubtedly elicited more than one laugh was that of Sebastián Rulli, who made a reckless offer this morning.

The Argentine-born actor took advantage of the uncomfortable moment his partner is going through and revealed that he has been asked many times to share content of this type.

Rulli did not hesitate to make a play on words to show the double meaning of his publication and took advantage of a very typical food from his country of origin: the Argentine chorizo.

Thus, he was seen very smiling and cooking this sausage, but showing the daring requests of his fans.

“To those who are asking for video and their mouths are watering for the Argentine chorizo, here are some photos”, wrote the famous one for his more than 10.7 million followers.

Sebastián Rulli added a suggestive challenge that if he succeeds, he will have to share more specific content, although he did not clarify what kind it will be.

“Depending on the likes … there may be video”, Indian.

The protagonist of several Mexican melodramas accompanied his publication with some hashtags that have a half-hidden suggestion: “#alpublicoloquepida, #elpreciodelafama, #chorizoargentino, #enterooentrozos, #espregunta, #sonrie, #behappy, #siyameconocenpaquemeinvitan”.

Rulli’s proposal soon attracted attention on Instagram, where in just two hours he has achieved more than 147,152 likes and many comments that enjoyed Rulli’s humor, but also asked him to share the video now.

“I hope there are many, surely they are rich”, “Argentina present, we are waiting for you soon in these lands with great enthusiasm”, “The best Argentine” or “How beautiful”, they commented before the diffusion of the proposal of Angelique Boyer’s boyfriend.

Other personalities also spoke out for the Argentine actor’s comment. Ana Brenda asked him to meet at the end of the pandemic and Julio Camejo recalled his own intimate images that were released in September 2019.

“Well that’s mine, compareee (Sic)”, Camejo wrote in the comments on Sebastián Rulli’s post.

Last weekend a private video of Gabriel Soto began to circulate and in a matter of hours it went viral on social networks. The actor accepted its veracity on Twitter and assured that it was a violation of his privacy.

“Well hello everyone, how are you? Well what do I tell them? One more line to the tiger. I’m not going to talk much about it, all I want to tell you is that I feel very vulnerable because of the way my privacy was violated, and make it clear that this happened many years ago, “he added in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I take full responsibility for this issue, and I want to ask my friends in the media for their full support in treating this with the utmost care to ensure the well-being of my daughters and my partner. Thank you very much for your support and understanding, and take good care of yourselves, “he said.

Faced with the scandal, Irina Baeva endorsed her support for her partner and recalled that this affects the daughters that Soto had with Geraldine Bazán to a greater extent.

For her part, Geraldine Bazán preferred to move away from the scandal that her ex-partner and father of her daughters starred in last weekend, and the actress is now enjoy a fun but cool vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

|