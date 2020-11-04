ARM begins its assault on the PC market with the new Cortex-A78C, its first CPU focused on high-end laptops

ARM CPUs are found in all kinds of devices thanks to its agreement with other manufacturers, from cars to mobiles. But there is a sector where all, the company presents the new Cortex-A78C. Its focused high-end CPU design for Windows laptops.

The new Cortex-A78C are based on the Cortex A78 cores presented in May of this year and focused on the mobile market. Your first high-performance CPU is focused on ‘Always-On’ laptops, in reference to those laptops with a high level of autonomy and ultra-slim design.

It’s no match for Intel or AMD, but it’s a first step

Everyone intervenes, but it is a representation of how ARM wants to transfer its success with mobile processors to the field of notebooks, dominated mainly by Intel and AMD.

Along with a 8MB L3 cache, the CPU is designed to handle processes that require a high load, significantly above what the most powerful smartphones offer. At the GPU level, the Cortex-A78C are compatible with the GPU Mali-G78.

The Cortex-A78C do not rely on the big.LITTLE configuration used in the mobile versions. Instead they incorporate eight or six core versions main to offer a good experience in what they call “digital immersion”, in reference to technologies such as virtual or augmented reality.

ARM insists that these new Cortex-A78C CPUs are prepared to offer good performance in notebooks, but the competition takes a lot longer. This is the case with Intel or AMD, but even Qualcomm with its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 offers great results. We will have to wait until next week to find out what Apple offers, but taking into account the results of its A14 chip, it is very likely that the performance of these Cortex-A78Cs will fall short in comparison.

Although, it is not the hardware that presents the most problems with these ARM chipsets, but the software. Well, the emulation of all x64 applications