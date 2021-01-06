“Armando Manzanero did not leave a fortune”: the son of the composer clarified that there is no family lawsuit for royalties

- Advertisement -

It seems that the rumor of constant fights finally pushed the family of Armando Manzanero, and is that one of the sons of the composer came out to clarify that the related rumors about a fight between his brothers over inheritance issues They are false, as would also have been the alleged amount handled by various media.

It was precisely through a publication on his Twitter profile where Juan Pablo Manzanero affirmed that none of the singer’s children is fighting over the issue of the inheritance left by the Yucatecan, and that the figure of 500 million pesos is one that is very far from reality and he even emphasized that they stop speculating about the amount because it did not leave them much.

This is what Juan Pablo Manzanero’s comment says:

To all dear friends and also to organized crime: my father did not leave a fortune that is said in the media, much less my brothers, family and I are divided, if my father taught us something, it has been unity, respect and love

And it is that, according to a magazine of national publication dedicated to the spectacles, the children of the creator of “Under the table”, were fighting for said amount and even thought to initiate legal processes to try to keep entirely with the money of the royalties and monthly income that all his heirs will receive, related to those who interpret Don Armando’s songs.

The “Teacher” died on December 28, being one of the many victims of COVID-19, however, what generated part of the scandal was the context in which the singer-songwriter became ill, as it occurred through a series of trips that he did, among them was one Yucatan. The state government had invited him to inaugurate a house of culture that they made with his name, as part of a tribute to his great career.

Although it is not known if he was infected on the trip to Yucatan or during a trip he made in Oaxaca to celebrate his birthday, the singer arrived in Mexico City with symptoms of the disease, so two days later your breathing problems got worse and he was admitted to a hospital south of Mexico City. Upon arrival, he was given treatment, to which he initially responded appropriately, but unfortunately his condition worsened.

It was precisely his widow, Laura Elena Villas, who assured that the composer did not want to be admitted to any hospital when he became ill and that he only considered this option when he was in very poor health, however, On the day his COVID-19 symptoms worsened, the author told him that he had his full permission to admit him to a hospital, but that his resistance was such that one day before he was admitted he was working on his study.

And who witnessed this was the singer Rodrigo de la Cadena, who was in the recordings with him and who had close contact. Fortunately for Rodrigo, the COVID-19 test that was carried out came out negative. Being with Manzanero did not infect him with the disease, he also achieved the privilege of recording some of the unpublished songs that the teacher had in his repertoire:

I had the bliss. I am privileged to have shared his last meal where he chatted until 7pm. The next day he called me to record several unpublished songs of his in the studio, which was rejected by various artists, such as Julio Iglesias or record labels. I had the pleasure of recording this with him

